Please coach M McD found a way to use MG

Hello,



First …..What a game Sunday, I never feel so proud to be a dolfan like that since Marino days



I really like the beginning of coach M McD and we really could have found our coach for decade with him



He s gusty, he has balls and seems to get the best of players and be good to adjust in games……so far it s allright Miami !!!!!



but, I really would like he found a way to use more MG because if we found a way to do that without less use of hill and Waddle……we could be unstoppable on offense…..what defense can cover this trio with their sure handed attributes and their speed or leaping ability



If we can do that, this would surely tell we will resign MG and frankly that would be great because he is a good guy and he s always here when we need him (what other player than him could have catched this TD Sunday in this roster ? ….none)



Ok hes not a good blocker, but when we need him he s always present and if our coach use him with scheme to his ability we are perhaps in the top 3 offense in NFL.



Keep our best players is the way to go in NFL and IMO no doubt MG is our third best offensive player after Hill and Waddle (QB apart obviously).



Go Dolphins go !