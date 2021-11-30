Please don't S**t the bed

We are starting to get National attention and I hope we keep peforming and if we do lose, I hope it is a close game. I know we try to block outside media, but it is unavoidable. Major networks, articles, website, hell even the Youtube algorithm is throwing videos up for me to watch. Let's all hope this trend continues and look forward to what could be a breakout year for us. I'm still cautiously optimistic every game, but I love the way things are starting to shape up, especially with our young core players.