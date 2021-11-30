 Please don't S**t the bed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We are starting to get National attention and I hope we keep peforming and if we do lose, I hope it is a close game. I know we try to block outside media, but it is unavoidable. Major networks, articles, website, hell even the Youtube algorithm is throwing videos up for me to watch. Let's all hope this trend continues and look forward to what could be a breakout year for us. I'm still cautiously optimistic every game, but I love the way things are starting to shape up, especially with our young core players.
 
6693A029-9D33-4246-9889-39342DF1C494.jpeg

I see Holland making this call for National Guard help this year. As the Patriots are going to get killed.
 
Usually when people are paying attention to us, we do s**t the bed.

It feels different this time though. We have a pretty easy remaining schedule, our Defense has regained their 2020 form, Tua is becoming what we had hoped, we have a better RB now, rookies playing lights out (except Eichenberg), Offensive Coordinators calling a better game and designing better plays.

Perfect set up for disappointment!! But I'm going all in!!
 
  • Like
Reactions: Jed
