Please don't underrate the Jets

I get it, we're coming off a big win on the road against the Super Bowl runner-up from the year prior in a game that we clearly weren't favored to win. Saying the Jet's have been a dumpster fire is almost offensive to dumpsters considering the role they play in our sanitation. Not many of us would vouch for the competence of Adam Gase, especially after he's had a year or two to deconstruct a roster.



They are a division opponent, and I've watched this rivalry for years and years. Part of the reason why the Patriots have run circles around this division for 20 years is the way the other teams in the divsion have constantly beaten each other down. Whichever team is on its way to a successful season usually gets upset by the other when they have no business winning. The Jets have beaten us in 2013 win and we're in week 17. We did the same thing with Matt Moore at the helm a few years prior to keep them out of the playoffs. We we winless for half a season before we upset them last year. It doesn't matter if there is a team here that has no business beating the other, we love to take each other down right when the other's season could be taking flight.



This is ignoring the the Jets are probably not as bad as their record, and we're still a team prone to having a key matchup be exploited for debilitating huge plays multiple times through the course of a game. Let's just throw the analytics aside and say that, lets not invite karma by acting like their record makes them incapable of winning next week. Let's assume it's going to be a hard fought game and not make projections about the rest of the season.