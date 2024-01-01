Please for one more week...

tay0365 said: First off, yes this absolutely Sucked, Miami did not come to play, were not 100% prepared, and were seriously out played by the Ravens...But please for at least 1 more week step away from the ledge.



If you predicted Miami to end up with more then 11 wins, by all means, go crazy. If you had Miami winning 11 games or less...Please stop at least until we see how Miami finishes the season.



Get rid of Tua...

Get rid of McDaniel...

Fangio sucks, get rid of him...



Have we forgotten how this team played before these last two years? We had ugly injuries to deal with, went into the hottest AFC team's home going right now (You know the team that also beat the NFC hottest team in the 49ers badly last week).



We have 11 wins, with a chance at 12 next week against the Bills. We are right now the #2 team in the AFC, so maybe before going full freakout, let's see how Miami responds next week.



By the way, not calling anyone out, I know everyone is frustrated, I get that, but please look at the big picture before just giving up on the season. Click to expand...

Thanks Tay.....I come to this site later today not too look at all the whiny, woe is me posts. The big picture is what I see too and having a chance AT HOME to beat the Bills and even potentially knock them out of the playoffs would be incredible. My hope when I saw the schedule at the beginning of the year would be that this last game might mean what it is going to mean....2nd seed and AFC East Champs.The Bills haven't been beating anyone (except Dallas) in convincing ways and we are 7-1 at home this year. I too am fearful of any more road games against good teams but lets clobber the Bills and then if we have to do it again the week after lets do it again.Injuries suck- did anyone see or listen to what the Ravens were putting out there Rock Ya SIn etc. third stringers and PS players. Every team is decimated by injuries at this point of the year....not just the Dolphins.The way Chubb was lost SUCKS. For the most optimistic fan or McD supporter that is a moment that will haunt for years if the Dolphins do not beat the Bills or win a playoff game but I like their chances and look forward to seeing ......Cameron Goode?