Please for one more week...

tay0365

tay0365

First off, yes this absolutely Sucked, Miami did not come to play, were not 100% prepared, and were seriously out played by the Ravens...But please for at least 1 more week step away from the ledge.

If you predicted Miami to end up with more then 11 wins, by all means, go crazy. If you had Miami winning 11 games or less...Please stop at least until we see how Miami finishes the season.

Get rid of Tua...
Get rid of McDaniel...
Fangio sucks, get rid of him...

Have we forgotten how this team played before these last two years? We had ugly injuries to deal with, went into the hottest AFC team's home going right now (You know the team that also beat the NFC hottest team in the 49ers badly last week).

We have 11 wins, with a chance at 12 next week against the Bills. We are right now the #2 team in the AFC, so maybe before going full freakout, let's see how Miami responds next week.

By the way, not calling anyone out, I know everyone is frustrated, I get that, but please look at the big picture before just giving up on the season.
 
I predicted 8 wins at most so I think we did well. There is absolutely no way a team can "clean house" even though everyone wants to after every loss.

Year after year I enjoy/suffer every single game. We are in the playoffs, and that's always the goal. We achieved that. Anything more is icing on the cake.
 
I have no problem with what you’re saying. But….today was simply ANOTHER lost opportunity for this franchise of lost opportunities. It gets tiring. We’ve waited years to have a shot at the #1 seed in Week 17. And we lost 56-19.
 
It’s the loss of Chubb that is crushing me. Because the gambling coach we have did the unthinkable and got burned. There is a reason why coaches have been sitting their best players once the outcome of a game is set going back to 1327 or something like that. But this coach seems to like to buck trends just for bucks sake. Too often for me. Too often.
 
Thanks Tay.....I come to this site later today not too look at all the whiny, woe is me posts. The big picture is what I see too and having a chance AT HOME to beat the Bills and even potentially knock them out of the playoffs would be incredible. My hope when I saw the schedule at the beginning of the year would be that this last game might mean what it is going to mean....2nd seed and AFC East Champs.

The Bills haven't been beating anyone (except Dallas) in convincing ways and we are 7-1 at home this year. I too am fearful of any more road games against good teams but lets clobber the Bills and then if we have to do it again the week after lets do it again.

Injuries suck- did anyone see or listen to what the Ravens were putting out there Rock Ya SIn etc. third stringers and PS players. Every team is decimated by injuries at this point of the year....not just the Dolphins.

The way Chubb was lost SUCKS. For the most optimistic fan or McD supporter that is a moment that will haunt for years if the Dolphins do not beat the Bills or win a playoff game but I like their chances and look forward to seeing ......Cameron Goode?
 
Yeah, and meanwhile he leaves guys on the bench when they’re healthy enough to dress. Under some bizarre theory that it will make them healthier for some future date.
 
Fangio does suck
 
I’ve waited years to win a SB tbh I never gave too much thought about being the #1 seed.
 
This team is soft. They get bullied whenever they play physical teams. They are not good. McD is a play designer not a HC. This team will never win a Superbowl with Tua at QB or McDaniel as HC.
 
I can’t speak for everybody else but as far as me, I vent today but then tomorrow I move on to our next game......I used to let it ruin my whole week but not anymore ......I'm a big fan but the Dolphins don’t pay my bills.
 
I think we’re talking past each other here. The #1 seed is a means to an end. We play significantly better at home. Needing two home wins to reach the Super Bowl is clearly a massive advantage. We haven’t been anywhere near that opportunity in over 20 years. Maybe 30 years. Obviously, we all want to win a Super Bowl. The #1 seed is just a potential step in the progression.

Do you think this team will reach the Super Bowl if it requires three road playoff wins?
 
Right. This team is not a contender. Contenders sometimes lose, but they normally win most games against other playoff caliber teams. However, Miami chokes and falls apart when faced with a tough opponent.
 
