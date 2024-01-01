Please for one more week...

tay0365
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 20,900
- Reaction score
- 23,963
- Location
- NJ
First off, yes this absolutely Sucked, Miami did not come to play, were not 100% prepared, and were seriously out played by the Ravens...But please for at least 1 more week step away from the ledge.
If you predicted Miami to end up with more then 11 wins, by all means, go crazy. If you had Miami winning 11 games or less...Please stop at least until we see how Miami finishes the season.
Get rid of Tua...
Get rid of McDaniel...
Fangio sucks, get rid of him...
Have we forgotten how this team played before these last two years? We had ugly injuries to deal with, went into the hottest AFC team's home going right now (You know the team that also beat the NFC hottest team in the 49ers badly last week).
We have 11 wins, with a chance at 12 next week against the Bills. We are right now the #2 team in the AFC, so maybe before going full freakout, let's see how Miami responds next week.
By the way, not calling anyone out, I know everyone is frustrated, I get that, but please look at the big picture before just giving up on the season.
If you predicted Miami to end up with more then 11 wins, by all means, go crazy. If you had Miami winning 11 games or less...Please stop at least until we see how Miami finishes the season.
Get rid of Tua...
Get rid of McDaniel...
Fangio sucks, get rid of him...
Have we forgotten how this team played before these last two years? We had ugly injuries to deal with, went into the hottest AFC team's home going right now (You know the team that also beat the NFC hottest team in the 49ers badly last week).
We have 11 wins, with a chance at 12 next week against the Bills. We are right now the #2 team in the AFC, so maybe before going full freakout, let's see how Miami responds next week.
By the way, not calling anyone out, I know everyone is frustrated, I get that, but please look at the big picture before just giving up on the season.