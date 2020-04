realdolphin said: I was shocked that we passed on McKinney Click to expand...

Why shocked? You realize that none of the other 31 teams selected him too, right?Good player. They might still end up with him or another Safety.But clearly the Dolphins valuation aligned with every other team. Not 1 safety was selected in the first round. So let’s not pretend they are crazy.Only one RB was selected and that was the last pick. And not even the RB most had in their top 2 or 3.MIA is remaining patient knowing they can trade up at any time. They won’t miss out on one of the Safeties or RB’s if they truly value one in the 2nd round.