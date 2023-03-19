 Please pick up Matt Feiler | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Please pick up Matt Feiler

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
18,623
Reaction score
40,090
Location
New Jersey
Happy Daniel Bryan GIF by WWE
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
4,090
Reaction score
6,116
Fabian Moreau is a TE who would seem to be a good fit as well.

Miami is pinching pennies right now and are probably more concerned with extending some of their own than adding at this point.
 
Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
9,603
Reaction score
6,189
Age
33
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Outside of maybe Ezekiel Elliott and Bobby Wagner he's the only remaining free agent I want.

Though Foster Moreau would be nice too.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,772
Reaction score
35,836
Location
Montreal
jimthefin said:
Miami is pinching pennies right now and are probably more concerned with extending some of their own than adding at this point.
Click to expand...
Extending their own would probably add cap space, not suppress it...
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
18,623
Reaction score
40,090
Location
New Jersey
They call him, "The Anchor", cause his pass pro, is so good. I agree, definitely a guy to sign. Please Miami 🙏
 
Finsfan1984

Finsfan1984

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Mar 21, 2006
Messages
1,540
Reaction score
1,108
Give me the following and I’m happy: Trent Sherfield
Matt Fieler
Baby Wagner
Foster Moreau
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
20,333
Reaction score
45,904
Location
Bahamas
Adam First said:
Outside of maybe Ezekiel Elliott and Bobby Wagner he's the only remaining free agent I want.

Though Foster Moreau would be nice too.
Click to expand...
Can't stand Ezekiel. Keep him the hell away from Miami. He's got nothing left anyway.

Wagner absolutely.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom