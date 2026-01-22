Please stop saying Austin Jackson is a good Tackle

I dont know what planet some of you have been living on but there's just way too many people on here who think Jackson is a good football player.2025 - 65.0 pff grade, 51st rated tackle -MISSED 11 GAMES2024 - 60.0 pff grade , 76th rated Tackle (theres 64 starters FYI so he was worse than a dozen backups) -MISSED 9 GAMES2023 - 66.9 pff grade, 42nd rated Tackle - This is his "good year" his fans blab about that earned him a new contract.2022 - 52.2 pff grade, 76th rated tackle - MISSED 14 GAMES2021 - 67.3 pff grade, 44th rated tackle, technically his best rated sesason- He didnt miss a single game! WOW!2020 - 52.3 pff grade, 75th rated tackle out of 79 - MISSED 3 GAMESIf you dont want a good oline or you think oline isnt important like Chris Grier, i get it, but if you want a good Oline, Jackson can NOT be included in your plans as a starter. Theres data on this, hes not a good Tackle.I dont know how, what hes done as a Dolphins player has brainwashed so many of our fans into thinking hes a good player, maybe becuase some of our fans dont watch any other teams play football so they have no clue what a good tackle looks like or they just dont know what to look for when evaluating the position but telling others that Jackson is a good Tackle needs to STOP IMMEDIATELY! Hes not good and hes injury prone.We all want to win right? Well winning starts with fixing the god damn Oline and Jackson is a major problem with this line, he has been for the better part of a decade. One of the biggest needs on the roster is RT, this is not up for debate, this guy must be replaced.If you think hes good, you are incorrect, I cant say it any more plain than that. Quit telling people hes good, if you think hes good, keep it to yourself becuase your incorrect opinon can poison the minds of our casual, impressionable fans who dont know football very well.Thank you for your time reading this public service announcement.