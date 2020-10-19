Point Differential

srp1979

srp1979

The Dolphins currently have the 3rd highest point differential in the league. This is intriguing, as it's usually a charactersitc of playoff teams.

We are playing great complimentary football right now. The defense is in control and putting our offense in great positions. The offense is gelling. Players who weren't high picks or free agent superstars are executing and making plays. We have not been blown out in any loss.

I'm on the Flo-train right now and gulping down the Kool-aid!!
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

DuderinoN703 said:
Had they finished drives in NYJ territory the differential would’ve been higher 😊
Fitz was actually pretty bad in that game. If he just played average Miami probably gets around 40 points. We would have lost to a lot of teams not named The Jets with the way we played on offense yesterday.
 
