The Dolphins currently have the 3rd highest point differential in the league. This is intriguing, as it's usually a charactersitc of playoff teams.



We are playing great complimentary football right now. The defense is in control and putting our offense in great positions. The offense is gelling. Players who weren't high picks or free agent superstars are executing and making plays. We have not been blown out in any loss.



I'm on the Flo-train right now and gulping down the Kool-aid!!