 Poll: Be honest, who did it best? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Be honest, who did it best?

Who did it better?

  • Tyreek

    Votes: 7 43.8%

  • Rob

    Votes: 9 56.3%
  • Total voters
    16
AdamD13

AdamD13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
8,009
Reaction score
14,221
As a gymnast, I go with Tyreek.

As a B-boy, I go with the head-spinning big guy.
 
lukin88

lukin88

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 29, 2022
Messages
320
Reaction score
234
Age
50
Location
Canada
What does this ridiculous thread have to do with pro ball? This thread needs to be deleted.
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Die Hard Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 27, 2006
Messages
1,950
Reaction score
2,933
Location
Rhode Island
lukin88 said:
What does this ridiculous thread have to do with pro ball? This thread needs to be deleted.
Click to expand...
We all know. We're just not telling you because we don't like you. Don't take it personal. We just don't like who you are, as a poster.

Hunt was best. He did it during a play. Iconic moment.
 
lukin88

lukin88

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 29, 2022
Messages
320
Reaction score
234
Age
50
Location
Canada
DOLFAN_51 said:
We all know. We're just not telling you because we don't like you. Don't take it personal. We just don't like who you are, as a poster.

Hunt was best. He did it during a play. Iconic moment.
Click to expand...
I'm here to talk pro football. Try it, pal
 
lukin88

lukin88

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 29, 2022
Messages
320
Reaction score
234
Age
50
Location
Canada
andyahs said:
You're failing big time.
Click to expand...

Jonathan Frakes Oops GIF by FILMRISE
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom