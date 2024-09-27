Poll Boyle vs Huntley Part Deux - Who Do You Blame?

How did we get into this situation? Both of these guys are backups to backups. NFL scrubs. The intent of the post is not to turn it into an argument that Huntley for example might be really good. Fact, not opinion, he is a backup to backups. The definition of an NFL scrub. However, if you want to make that case as a side point, feel free in the comments section. Not the blame pies are all directional choices, if you feel one of them deserves more or less blame in a choice, that is also where the comments section comes in.



Here is the order of operations:

-Draft Tua (for simplicity sake I am going to start here and leave out the fact that they screwed up the tank), then sign him to the big deal

-Draft Skylar Thompson, in the 7th round, but prior to Brock Purdy who went last to the 49ers in the same draft

-Sign Mike White to be Tua's backup

-Cut Mike White and bet on Skylar

-Could have also gotten Justin Fields or Russell Wilson this year for nothing, and Flacco, Darnold, Jameis Winston, and Mishew were also available again. They should have realized coming into this year both White and Skylar suck, and having a real backup was important given Tua's risk of injury

-Then sign Tim Boyle after Mike White is cut

-Then sign Huntley after Tua goes to IR and they need a 3rd QB



I chose the last option. McD 70 / Grier 20 / Tua 10. But I am conflicted, was tempted to pick just Grier, because at the end of the day you want your GM making decisions. Part of Grier's issue is he defers too much to the coaches. At any rate, this is how I see it, but it is guesswork. My guess is it is McDaniel who liked the tape on Thompson, and picked him. Still blows my mind Skylar went before Purdy. I suspect McDaniel was also heavily involved in the Mike White signing. They could have had Dalton, Darnold or Minshew, who all signed cheap deals too. White had the lowest QB rating of the dozen backups available in the 2023 FA class. This is where Tua comes in. I partly wonder if they wanted to sign a backup that was completely non-threatening to him, and that is why they signed White instead of these other guys and also did nothing re Fields and RW or the other guys this year? Then of course, Tua didn't slide, and that is what caused the concussion (sadly in addition that it does not seem to take much to concuss him). At any rate, Skylar beats out Mike White in training camp. Probably McDaniel's decision too, he seems to love Skylar. Then Skylar goes out and plays like crap and gets hurt. Boyle and Huntley, anybody's guess as to who picked them, but my guess is McDaniel. In the case of all of them (White, Thompson, Boyle, Huntley), I suspect Grier gave McDaniel a few choices, and said in each case pick one of them. Anyway, I blame all 3 for the backup QB situation, but mostly McDaniel.