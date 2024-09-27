 Poll Boyle vs Huntley Part Deux - Who Do You Blame? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll Boyle vs Huntley Part Deux - Who Do You Blame?

Who to blame for the backup QB situation?

  • Grier

  • McDaniel

  • 50/50

  • Grier 75/McD 25

  • McD 75 / Grier 25

  • Grier 70 / McD 20 / Tua 10

  • McD 70 / Grier 20 / Tua 10

Results are only viewable after voting.
phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
2,430
Reaction score
4,702
Age
48
Location
san diego
How did we get into this situation? Both of these guys are backups to backups. NFL scrubs. The intent of the post is not to turn it into an argument that Huntley for example might be really good. Fact, not opinion, he is a backup to backups. The definition of an NFL scrub. However, if you want to make that case as a side point, feel free in the comments section. Note the blame pies are all directional choices, if you feel one of them deserves more or less blame in a choice, that is also where the comments section comes in.

Here is the order of operations:
-Draft Tua (for simplicity sake I am going to start here and leave out the fact that they screwed up the tank), then sign him to the big deal
-Draft Skylar Thompson, in the 7th round, but prior to Brock Purdy who went last to the 49ers in the same draft
-Sign Mike White to be Tua's backup
-Cut Mike White and bet on Skylar
-Could have also gotten Justin Fields or Russell Wilson this year for nothing, and Flacco, Darnold, Jameis Winston, and Minshew were also available again. They should have realized coming into this year both White and Skylar suck, and having a real backup was important given Tua's risk of injury
-Then sign Tim Boyle after Mike White is cut
-Then sign Huntley after Tua goes to IR and they need a 3rd QB

I chose the last option. McD 70 / Grier 20 / Tua 10. But I am conflicted, was tempted to pick just Grier, because at the end of the day you want your GM making decisions. Part of Grier's issue is he defers too much to the coaches. At any rate, this is how I see it, but it is guesswork. My guess is it is McDaniel who liked the tape on Thompson, and picked him. Still blows my mind Skylar went before Purdy. I suspect McDaniel was also heavily involved in the Mike White signing. They could have had Dalton, Darnold or Minshew, who all signed cheap deals too. White had the lowest QB rating of the dozen backups available in the 2023 FA class. This is where Tua comes in. I partly wonder if they wanted to sign a backup that was completely non-threatening to him, and that is why they signed White instead of these other guys and also did nothing re Fields and RW or the other guys this year? Then of course, Tua didn't slide, and that is what caused the concussion (sadly in addition that it does not seem to take much to concuss him). At any rate, Skylar beats out Mike White in training camp. Probably McDaniel's decision too, he seems to love Skylar. Then Skylar goes out and plays like crap and gets hurt. Boyle and Huntley, anybody's guess as to who picked them, but my guess is McDaniel. In the case of all of them (White, Thompson, Boyle, Huntley), I suspect Grier gave McDaniel a few choices, and said in each case pick one of them. Anyway, I blame all 3 for the backup QB situation, but mostly McDaniel.
 
Last edited:
Grier has to take blame for a lot of things, but I think it’s McDaniel’s job to kick and scream on who he wants for back up quarterback and prepare him to come in in the likely situation he would have had to done so with an oft injured quarterback. McDaniel had no game plan when Tua went down and Skyler Thompson was obviously nowhere close to be ready and this is after three years under McDaniel‘s tutelage.
 
phinsforlife said:
How did we get into this situation? Both of these guys are backups to backups. NFL scrubs. The intent of the post is not to turn it into an argument that Huntley for example might be really good. Fact, not opinion, he is a backup to backups. The definition of an NFL scrub. However, if you want to make that case as a side point, feel free in the comments section. Not the blame pies are all directional choices, if you feel one of them deserves more or less blame in a choice, that is also where the comments section comes in.

Here is the order of operations:
-Draft Tua (for simplicity sake I am going to start here and leave out the fact that they screwed up the tank), then sign him to the big deal
-Draft Skylar Thompson, in the 7th round, but prior to Brock Purdy who went last to the 49ers in the same draft
-Sign Mike White to be Tua's backup
-Cut Mike White and bet on Skylar
-Could have also gotten Justin Fields or Russell Wilson this year for nothing, and Flacco, Darnold, Jameis Winston, and Mishew were also available again. They should have realized coming into this year both White and Skylar suck, and having a real backup was important given Tua's risk of injury
-Then sign Tim Boyle after Mike White is cut
-Then sign Huntley after Tua goes to IR and they need a 3rd QB

I chose the last option. McD 70 / Grier 20 / Tua 10. But I am conflicted, was tempted to pick just Grier, because at the end of the day you want your GM making decisions. Part of Grier's issue is he defers too much to the coaches. At any rate, this is how I see it, but it is guesswork. My guess is it is McDaniel who liked the tape on Thompson, and picked him. Still blows my mind Skylar went before Purdy. I suspect McDaniel was also heavily involved in the Mike White signing. They could have had Dalton, Darnold or Minshew, who all signed cheap deals too. White had the lowest QB rating of the dozen backups available in the 2023 FA class. This is where Tua comes in. I partly wonder if they wanted to sign a backup that was completely non-threatening to him, and that is why they signed White instead of these other guys and also did nothing re Fields and RW or the other guys this year? Then of course, Tua didn't slide, and that is what caused the concussion (sadly in addition that it does not seem to take much to concuss him). At any rate, Skylar beats out Mike White in training camp. Probably McDaniel's decision too, he seems to love Skylar. Then Skylar goes out and plays like crap and gets hurt. Boyle and Huntley, anybody's guess as to who picked them, but my guess is McDaniel. In the case of all of them (White, Thompson, Boyle, Huntley), I suspect Grier gave McDaniel a few choices, and said in each case pick one of them. Anyway, I blame all 3 for the backup QB situation, but mostly McDaniel.
Click to expand...

I'll blame TT for the concussion. Yes, slide head first for a 1D. Many QBs do that. No, DO NOT slide head first into a defender! But that's OT.
100% of blame on Mcd. He (not Grier) has final say in personnel. He selected Sky, White, and TlrH. He's the one (well, on other teams) is the one who develops game plans for the QB. I don't think any HC decides to sign the worst QB available to protect the starters ego. Maybe not 'best available,' but not the worst.
I agree Grier gave Mcd the list of available QBs along with how much $ it would take to get them and cap ramifications. From that list, Mcd made the choice. But that's a long way from blaming Grier for the choice.
 
Anyone who blames the coach is the reason Grier has gotten a pass for so long. Grier needs to go and he has been the reason for this team's mediocrity for so long. He hires the coach for Pete's sake.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom