Poll: Bridge over troubled water

This is too far overboard for 2 passing attempts tbf. So in that sense, I’m keeping him for rocking a beanie and staying true to being “Teddy 2 Gloves” in that weather yesterday. Bills players couldn’t even make it through the game. This MF was wearing a beanie.



We are not in the QB room. We have no idea what type of impact he’s had on QB1 off the field, and by all accounts, he’s always been an intelligent QB and seems team friendly. Skylar is the complete unknown as a soon to be 26 year old rookie. We are now a playoff team. Keep the veteran.