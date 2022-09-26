 Poll: Bridge over troubled water | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Bridge over troubled water

What to do with Bridgewater?

  • Nothing, keep him as the #2

    Votes: 6 12.2%

  • Trade him for anything we can get and give Skylar the #2 spot

    Votes: 26 53.1%

  • Keep him but make him the #3 and keep him inactive on gamedays

    Votes: 14 28.6%

  • Just cut him, he sucks

    Votes: 3 6.1%
  • Total voters
    49
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Teddy Bridgewater sucks, he just plain sucks and if he has to play any meaningful gametime were in deep, deep trouble.

He looks like he lacks interest, seems like he doesn't have a good relationship w Tua and.... he sucked big time in the game yesterday.

What do you think we should do with him.
 
K

KTOWNFINFAN

I vote for water boarding. If not that then covered in honey and staked on a hill of fire ants.
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

I didn’t follow him closely until this year. Did he display the same “whatever the eff” attitude on his other teams.

His body language makes it seem like he doesn’t want to be on this team.

Maybe he’s just laid back like Cutler. Either way it’s a problem.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

MrChadRico said:
Teddy Bridgewater sucks, he just plain sucks and if he has to play any meaningful gametime were in deep, deep trouble.

He looks like he lacks interest, seems like he doesn't have a good relationship w Tua and.... he sucked big time in the game yesterday.

What do you think we should do with him.
Click to expand...

I'm not a fan of TB. Never was. But, as I said in PS, don't underestimate the value of a vet on the sideline. Apparently Mcd doesn't
 
Tailgun

Tailgun

I've already mentioned in another thread how different the offense looked for the brief period of time he was in there: slow reads, no snap on his throws, significant drop-off in accuracy. Anyone who saw that should appreciate just how good Tagovailoa is in this system. It's night and day.
 
A

AZStryker

We can’t cut him due to guaranteed money and who would take him right now? Especially after all that bad preseason tape and yesterdays listless throws.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

This is too far overboard for 2 passing attempts tbf. So in that sense, I’m keeping him for rocking a beanie and staying true to being “Teddy 2 Gloves” in that weather yesterday. Bills players couldn’t even make it through the game. This MF was wearing a beanie.

We are not in the QB room. We have no idea what type of impact he’s had on QB1 off the field, and by all accounts, he’s always been an intelligent QB and seems team friendly. Skylar is the complete unknown as a soon to be 26 year old rookie. We are now a playoff team. Keep the veteran.
 
