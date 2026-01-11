 POLL: Could we be choosing between Tomlin, Harbaugh, and La Fleur Going into Wednesday? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

POLL: Could we be choosing between Tomlin, Harbaugh, and La Fleur Going into Wednesday?

If Tomlin and La Fleur also become available, do you want Tomlin, Harbaugh, or La Fleur as Phins HC?

Who knows how this crazy world spins? However, with yesterday going poorly for the Packers and Texans, Steelers on deck for MNF....this could get interesting.

1. Packers are due to discuss LaFleur’s future today. 76-40-1 with Packers. Last night was rough for them. Do Packers 86 LaFleur thinking they have a plug-and-play team for Harbaugh (though they are known for being cheap coach salary-wise, and Harbaugh wants the moon)? If they do with Sully as GM, we basically have LaFleur if we want him.

2. If Steelers dooky the bed against Texans, thoughts are they are done with Tomlin. They would, of course, go after Harbaugh, who has made them nuts for going on 20 years, but they are also known to be a cheap team, but maybe they break free of that trait for Harbaugh.

If they both become available and join Harbaugh in being available, who do you want to win the HC job?
 
I don’t want anything to do with La Fleur. I saw zero halftime adjustments last night which contributed to blowing a 21-3 lead. We’ve been down the road of hiring Green Bay coaches in the past and it doesn’t work. Hard pass on any of the Green Bay coaches.
Not to mention terrible play calling down the stretch. Zero run game with a bell cow back.
 
Sadly, while coaching in Miami is a desirable location.......our QB and Salary Cap problems make this a less desirable landing spot than some of the other openings around the league. I also doubt the Steelers move on from Tomlin. That just isn't their style.......

I think our search takes a bit to complete and some of these other openings will have to close first
 
I don’t want anything to do with La Fleur. I saw zero halftime adjustments last night which contributed to blowing a 21-3 lead. We’ve been down the road of hiring Green Bay coaches in the past and it doesn’t work. Hard pass on any of the Green Bay coaches.
I don't know how we can just blanket statement be out on all coaches from 1/32nd of the league. I also know that La Fleur has had a very good career with a decent amount of post season success. Like it or not, if he comes available, he's right next to Harbaugh in terms of potentially being our new HC.
 
Sadly, while coaching in Miami is a desirable location.......our QB and Salary Cap problems make this a less desirable landing spot than some of the other openings around the league. I also doubt the Steelers move on from Tomlin. That just isn't their style.......

I think our search takes a bit to complete and some of these other openings will have to close first
Pitt is tired of not being able to break through with Tomlin is what my diehard Steelers buddies tell me.

Regarding desirability for the Phins, they have a year to get stabilized while we fix the cap and Ross will pay them Scrooge McDuck bank vault pool money in a no income tax tropical state with best in class stadium and HQ plus Sully as GM. PLENTY of appeal for the Phins gig. You come here to build something that kicks ãss for the next decade not just to try to win next year and these guys would get that.

Two things are almost guaranteed:

1) Green Bay isn’t firing La Fluer
2) Pitt isn’t firing Tomlin even if he loses

Although 2 is more guaranteed than 1.
 
Not to mention terrible play calling down the stretch. Zero run game with a bell cow back.
Josh Jacobs had 19 carries for 55 yards. They weren’t running him because the Bears were having no issue stopping him. GB ran 33 offensive plays in the 2nd half and Jacobs had 6 carries for 5 yards. Mind you, 11 of those 33 plays came on the last drive where they had 1:43 to score a TD and would not run the ball. At some point your $55M QB has to step up and make plays.
 
Highly against the Shanahan coaching tree. They are all cut from the same cloth and it’s not a very good or expensive cloth either. Even McVay who I thought was by far head and shoulders above anyone in that tree yet the rams let a not very good panthers team stick with them to the very end.

I’d take Tomlin if let go
 
Highly against the Shanahan coaching tree. They are all cut from the same cloth and it’s not a very good or expensive cloth either. Even McVay who I thought was by far head and shoulders above anyone in that tree yet the rams let a not very good panthers team stick with them to the very end.

I’d take Tomlin if let go
I like Tomlin but my concern is that he would never go along with a plan to be so bad that would allow us to get a QB. He lucked out that he inherited Big Ben but he hasn't found a replacement since they are always a .500 team or better.
 
I like Tomlin but my concern is that he would never go along with a plan to be so bad that would allow us to get a QB. He lucked out that he inherited Big Ben but he hasn't found a replacement since they are always a .500 team or better.
Not even Jesus himself could get us to .500 next year lol even with the best possible coaching I don’t see Miami winning more than 4-5 games
 
Not even Jesus himself could get us to .500 next year lol even with the best possible coaching I don’t see Miami winning more than 4-5 games
Thats what we thought in 2019 and we won 5 games and ended up with Tua lol.

We need to take tanking to another level if we want to get the number 1 pick next year. I just hope that Manning decides to come out if we do.

I also dont think he would come here anyway after already being rejected for being too hip hop.
 
Not even Jesus himself could get us to .500 next year lol even with the best possible coaching I don’t see Miami winning more than 4-5 games
and yet McD had us 1 win away from being above .500 and we fired him…
 
