POLL: Could we be choosing between Tomlin, Harbaugh, and La Fleur Going into Wednesday?

Who knows how this crazy world spins? However, with yesterday going poorly for the Packers and Texans, Steelers on deck for MNF....this could get interesting.



1. Packers are due to discuss LaFleur’s future today. 76-40-1 with Packers. Last night was rough for them. Do Packers 86 LaFleur thinking they have a plug-and-play team for Harbaugh (though they are known for being cheap coach salary-wise, and Harbaugh wants the moon)? If they do with Sully as GM, we basically have LaFleur if we want him.



2. If Steelers dooky the bed against Texans, thoughts are they are done with Tomlin. They would, of course, go after Harbaugh, who has made them nuts for going on 20 years, but they are also known to be a cheap team, but maybe they break free of that trait for Harbaugh.



If they both become available and join Harbaugh in being available, who do you want to win the HC job?