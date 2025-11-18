 Poll: Do you think Tua is worth $50mm a year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Do you think Tua is worth $50mm a year?

Do you think Tua is worth $50mm a year?

  • Yes

    Votes: 1 4.3%

  • No

    Votes: 22 95.7%
  • Total voters
    23
This is not a bash Tua thread. This is an exercise to hopefully avoid weekly Tua threads. Some on here feel there is a faction of fans that still believe Tua is the answer and his contract is not an issue. I am fairly certain there won't be any Yes answers at this point in Tua's career, but if there are, prepare for some harsh criticism (not from me) 😂.
 
Hell no. Two years ago I might have said yes, but he's declined seriously during that time. I'm over low ceiling guys. Next time, I want a guy with all the traits, who can put a team on his back and win. We can't depend on having every other position group being great to allow a more limited QB a chance to win.
 
Hell no. Two years ago I might have said yes, but he's declined seriously during that time. I'm over low ceiling guys. Next time, I want a guy with all the traits, who can put a team on his back and win. We can't depend on having every other position group being great to allow a more limited QB a chance to win.
Did you cast your vote?
 
This is not a bash Tua thread. This is an exercise to hopefully avoid weekly Tua threads. Some on here feel there is a faction of fans that still believe Tua is the answer and his contract is not an issue. I am fairly certain there won't be any Yes answers at this point in Tua's career, but if there are, prepare for some harsh criticism (not from me) 😂.
I’m hoping no one votes “yes” only because it may “clean up” the forums if you know what I mean. 😂

Please, no one vote yes. 🙌
 
There needs to be a "maybe" option. If he returns to form, then hell yes. If not, then hell no.
Yeah, just didn't want to muddy the waters. I wanted to clear the air on some arguments made about Tua....namely that anybody thinks he's worth $50mm a year at his current play.
 
Am I the only one who thinks this is pointless, to the extent of being stupid?
 
Am I the only one who thinks this is pointless, to the extent of being stupid?
Sorry Mach2, just trying to get an answer to the same question posed to anyone who doesn't fully agree with the weekly Tua thread. Figure, if we clear the air, the question will no longer need to be asked. Feel free to remove the thread if you want.
 
I thought he was in the 20 million per year category. But I was told by so many on this board that “it was Tua’s turn, we have to pay him the going rate for a FA QB. “ My question was always who were we bidding against?
 
Tua is the same guy every week. Been that way for a couple of years now. If the pieces around him are quality, he's going to produce. If the pieces around him are trash, he's not going to elevate them by himself against quality opponents. The guy has been a winner his whole life, 2025 is an anomaly for him personally.

I haven't spent the 2025 season thinking if Tua was this, or if Tua was that, we'd be contenders. I've spent most of the season thinking if Tua had this, or if Tua had that, we'd be contenders. He's limited physically but I do believe he has the one trait that is hardest to find in a QB and that's accuracy.

I understand why people want a better QB, but what I'd make them to understand is that its very difficult to find someone better.

This team started the season allowing opponents to score on what? 12 straight possessions. And some people watched that and their take away was "we need to replace Tua ASAP".

This team has major holes, I'd like to concentrate on finding solutions to those holes this off-season and come 2027, if a quality QB prospect presents itself as option, go for it.

But my 2026 focus is RT, RG, No.1 WR, TE and most of the defense.

Is he worth the money? If you're comparing him to Allen and Mahomes, no. If you can accept that its just going rate for starting QB's who've had some success, then yes.
 
