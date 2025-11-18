Poll: Do you think Tua is worth $50mm a year?

Tua is the same guy every week. Been that way for a couple of years now. If the pieces around him are quality, he's going to produce. If the pieces around him are trash, he's not going to elevate them by himself against quality opponents. The guy has been a winner his whole life, 2025 is an anomaly for him personally.



I haven't spent the 2025 season thinking if Tua was this, or if Tua was that, we'd be contenders. I've spent most of the season thinking if Tua had this, or if Tua had that, we'd be contenders. He's limited physically but I do believe he has the one trait that is hardest to find in a QB and that's accuracy.



I understand why people want a better QB, but what I'd make them to understand is that its very difficult to find someone better.



This team started the season allowing opponents to score on what? 12 straight possessions. And some people watched that and their take away was "we need to replace Tua ASAP".



This team has major holes, I'd like to concentrate on finding solutions to those holes this off-season and come 2027, if a quality QB prospect presents itself as option, go for it.



But my 2026 focus is RT, RG, No.1 WR, TE and most of the defense.



Is he worth the money? If you're comparing him to Allen and Mahomes, no. If you can accept that its just going rate for starting QB's who've had some success, then yes.