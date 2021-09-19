 Poll: Does Grier deserve to be fired if we miss the playoffs? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Does Grier deserve to be fired if we miss the playoffs?

Should Grier be fired if we miss the playoffs?

  • No, he derves more time

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Yes, he's should be fired if we miss the playoffs

    Votes: 10 90.9%
  • Total voters
    11
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I know this is a bit knee-jerk but I have really started to wonder lately if Grier should be fired if we miss the playoffs. My two main greviances are the O-line problems and the double offensive coordinators hirings.

Flores is a great defensive coach.... but if he's ever gonna truly succeed in this league he needs to surround himself with brilliant offensive minds. Finding that man was Griers job this offseason.

Having two relatively inexperienced offensive coordinators sharing the role that should be operated by an offensive mind capable of making up for Flores's lack of knowledge was our downfall today and may be the downfall of the season. Our line sucks (also Griers fault) but our coordinators did nothing scheme wise to help them today.
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Grier deserved to be fired years ago.

Grier's continued employment -- indeed, his continued ascension within the organization -- is a damning indictment of the lack of leadership from the top, the lack of accountability for failure, and a sad admission that face and the illusion of confidence are more important than performance or achievement.

Frankly, should Grier finally be fired, I think he has a bright career ahead of him in the automotive industry, the army, or perhaps even politics.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

J. David Wannyheimer said:
Grier deserved to be fired years ago.

Grier's continued employment -- indeed, his continued ascension within the organization -- is a damning indictment of the lack of leadership from the top, the lack of accountability for failure, and a sad admission that face and the illusion of confidence are more important than performance or achievement.

Frankly, should Grier finally be fired, I think he has a bright career ahead of him in the automotive industry, the army, or perhaps even politics.
My main positive was his work on the Tunsil trade, but to trade a good linemen and then never replace him is just inexcusable. Our Oline has been an issue for years now.
 
F

Fan Man

Why blame Grier and not the coach? Our coach only believes in defence and could care less about the offence. Hasn't he been picking the our coaches who can't coach? It was one REALLY bad game to time to forget about it. But if the offence continues to look this terrible time for the coach to go.
 
