Poll: Does Grier deserve to be fired if we miss the playoffs?

I know this is a bit knee-jerk but I have really started to wonder lately if Grier should be fired if we miss the playoffs. My two main greviances are the O-line problems and the double offensive coordinators hirings.



Flores is a great defensive coach.... but if he's ever gonna truly succeed in this league he needs to surround himself with brilliant offensive minds. Finding that man was Griers job this offseason.



Having two relatively inexperienced offensive coordinators sharing the role that should be operated by an offensive mind capable of making up for Flores's lack of knowledge was our downfall today and may be the downfall of the season. Our line sucks (also Griers fault) but our coordinators did nothing scheme wise to help them today.