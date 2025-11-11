 Poll: Dolphins/Bills Locker Room Celebration | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Dolphins/Bills Locker Room Celebration

Is this locker room celebration consistent with a team determined to turn its season around?

  • Total voters
    22
Meh, it's been an ugly season, let them have fun. At least for 1 night they deserved it. And I much prefer this celebration in the locker room than those hideous celebrations when there is a turnover and the entire team runs to the end zone.... my god those are embarrassing.
 
My concern is that if you've truly become determined to turn your season around, that requires a great deal of focus and seriousness, as if you're on a mission to accomplish something highly improbable.

The celebration we're seeing there isn't consistent with that in my opinion. What would be consistent with that is this kind of celebration for example, where there by contrast is a great deal of seriousness, drive, and aggression, with laser focus on the goal at hand:


That team won three playoff games on the road as a wildcard before winning the Super Bowl, a highly improbable feat they were obviously on a mission to accomplish. The drive and determination there is palpable.

The Dolphins in the video in the original post by contrast are clowns. They can't possibly be experiencing themselves as having a serious motive to accomplish.
 
You know, I really thought this team had a shot this year, but I saw how they celebrate. It was then that I knew the team could never win.




Said no one ever, except in the magical world of FH. Holy ****, some of you guys will complain about anything!

Seriously, the only thing wrong about that scene was the laundry tub rides. Dolphin luck is somebody falls out and tears an ACL. Tua bumps his head on his locker and goes into concussion protocol.
 
Why does every freaking thing have to hold some grand importance? It’s a bunch of young players and players that have had their teeth kicked in by the Bills too many times enjoying a moment after struggling early in the season. It was a joyous moment for a team that’s been surrounded by doom and gloom since their loss in week one. That’s it. No reason to over analyze it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom