McDaniel, because I think he is a young visionary and super smart, he could be our pink unicorn, god knows we are due. His "PASSION" is awesome, he went after a dream and is nailing it, this is something that people like Elon Musk do. I loved this article, “I get that question a lot,” McDaniel said. “What was funny in that whole process when you’re deciding to become a coach, and going through it, it registered to me. I’d done a summer internship in business, and for me to ultimately be satisfied in my career I had to be passionate about it, and unfortunately there wasn’t much that I was passionate about besides football so for me to be at my best and be satisfied with my ultimate career I knew for a fact that I had to follow my passion.” https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers/news/49ers-oc-mike-mcdaniels-career-path-a-lesson-for-everyone