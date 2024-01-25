 Poll : Fins next DC? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll : Fins next DC?

Who would you like to see Fins hire as DC

  • Total voters
    27
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Tank for Tua Apologist
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
20,496
Reaction score
20,646
Location
Calgary Alberta
Sesame Street Girl GIF by Muppet Wiki


Discuss below
 
Rev Kev said:
Sesame Street Girl GIF by Muppet Wiki


Discuss below
Click to expand...
it's hard to me seeing vrabel wanting to be a coordinator again. I'd assume he'd only want to coach an nfl team if it was to be head coach. But if he was cool being a dc, I definitely wouldn't mind miami getting him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom