Poll : Fins next DC?

Discuss below
Vrabel. All the way.
Yes if McD struggles and doesn’t work out
I’m surprised he was fired. They didn’t expect him to win w Tannehill and Will Levis, did they?He is my choice but he will wait out a HC position First
I’m surprised he was fired. They didn’t expect him to win w Tannehill and Will Levis, did they?
They beat usI’m surprised he was fired. They didn’t expect him to win w Tannehill and Will Levis, did they?
Why would you hope ? You want to fail?
it's hard to me seeing vrabel wanting to be a coordinator again. I'd assume he'd only want to coach an nfl team if it was to be head coach. But if he was cool being a dc, I definitely wouldn't mind miami getting him
