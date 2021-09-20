Poll-Get "he whom shall not be named" or not

He wants to come here. Give them every first round pick they want. Every player we draft in the first round stinks anyways.



Sign deshawn and sign him now.



The season still early.



Maybe this was a blessing in the sky we needed to make the move and trade for deshawn whos 500 times better than tua.



Maybe they havent made the move yet because they are waiting to see how his legal issues turn out.



Also draft oline with the first 5 rounds in 2022 draft. Maybe we will hit on a few hogs one of days.



Go Phins