Poll-Get Watson or not

Bring in Watson

  • Yes

    Votes: 20 33.9%

  • No

    Votes: 39 66.1%
  • Total voters
    59
Simply put, would you bring in Watson or not.
There is the possibility that victims get paid and charges are dropped. I think this is why the Texans' price hasn't gone down.
I could roll with Tua, But that is not the reason for the poll. The poll is to see if people want Watson here to compete with Tua. The poll is not to immediately replace Tua. Just to get him here.
 
Once he is clear and if the Texans lower their price then yes. If we give up all those draft picks and cut core players to make room for his big salary we're going to be in the same position the Texans have been in. A crap team with a superstar QB and for that reason I voted no.
 
Spongebob Squarepants Ngapa GIF by The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run
 
Simply put, would you bring in Watson or not.
There is the possibility that victims get paid and charges are dropped. I think this is why the Texans' price hasn't gone down.
I could roll with Tua, But that is not the reason for the poll. The poll is to see if people want Watson here to compete with Tua. The poll is not to immediately replace Tua. Just to get him here.
The poll is a little weird. Really should say Watson for Picks and Players or No. The reality it isnt just Watson, it is Watson, his legal issues both Civil and Federal, and then the compensation given up to Houston. That is what the poll should be. and the Answer should remain No.
 
Price wont come down much if he is cleared, but given Griers track record, i trade whatever draft picks we have in Rd 1 for this guy. Just watch this rookie season and the poise in the pocket. He had a garbage OL in Houston as well and made it work. Its a team sport and he cant win them all but they didnt have much of a problem moving the ball or scoring points.

 
Price wont come down much if he is cleared, but given Griers track record, i trade whatever draft picks we have in Rd 1 for this guy. Just watch this rookie season and the poise in the pocket. He had a garbage OL in Houston as well and made it work. Its a team sport and he cant win them all but they didnt have much of a problem moving the ball or scoring points.

This is true (Grier squandering top picks). We could apply that same logic to go get some other players instead of Watson perhaps? Like a couple stud linemen? A marquee RB? Doesn’t have to be QB. Grier should not be allowed to draft in round 1, period.
 
No, unless the charges are dropped and it's at least hinted they were bogus to begin with.

Salary can adjusted to make it work.
 
The answer is Yes if Tua is deemed not to be the guy. *Pending Watson getting cleared*

The issue i would have is letting Grier and Flores get a mulligan and another spending spree if this rebuild ultimately doesn't go as planned.
 
I voted no. Talents not an issue, fielding a winning team will be. To wit, check out the Atlanta Falcons. Matt Ryan is about to become a $46 million dollar albatross and the impact of his salary has the falcons devoid of talent. They'll need several drafts to get back to mediocre.

Love Watson's talent, but what you give up and his salary...ewwww. He would bring freakiness to Miami though. Intriguing.
 
You need an offensive veteran, leader, and a straight superstar who will take control of the offense. The coaching isn't good enough on the offensive side of the ball to do it on their own.
 
The poll is a little weird. Really should say Watson for Picks and Players or No. The reality it isnt just Watson, it is Watson, his legal issues both Civil and Federal, and then the compensation given up to Houston. That is what the poll should be. and the Answer should remain No.
Ok, so you are a ,"no" then. I could shrunk down all the points you mentioned with "All things considered with Watson" but I felt the board has known this already by now.
 
