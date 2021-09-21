Poll-Get Watson or not

zach attach
Simply put, would you bring in Watson or not.
There is the possibility that victims get paid and charges are dropped. I think this is why the Texans' price hasn't gone down.
I could roll with Tua, But that is not the reason for the poll. The poll is to see if people want Watson here to compete with Tua. The poll is not to immediately replace Tua. Just to get him here.
