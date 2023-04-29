Poll: Grade Miami’s 2023 Draft Haul

Solid B.



Cam Smith is a first round talent. I wouldn't say it was a need but he's a very good player.



I would not have taken an RB but Devon Achane adds speed and receiving ability... the later of which we lacked much of the year.



I probably would have gone with a different TE than Elijah Higgins but in the 6th round getting someone t9 develop is fine.



Thought Ryan Hayes would go higher and I think he's got a high ceiling.



So I give B more so cause I would have gone with the Day 3 position of needs on Day 2, but fir having only 4 picks I find it very difficult to be negative about the draft