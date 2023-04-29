 Poll: Grade Miami’s 2023 Draft Haul | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Grade Miami’s 2023 Draft Haul

Rate Miami’s 2023 Draft

  • A - Excellent

  • B - Very Good

  • C - Average

  • D - Poor

  • E - Very Poor

Here’s the obligatory “rate Miami’s draft” thread.

(Didn’t add Chubb, Ramsay, Hill, Wilson to keep from diluting results from last 2-days)

R2.51 - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
R3.84 - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
R6.197 - Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford
R7.238 - Ryan Hayes, T, Michigan
 
Solid B.

Cam Smith is a first round talent. I wouldn't say it was a need but he's a very good player.

I would not have taken an RB but Devon Achane adds speed and receiving ability... the later of which we lacked much of the year.

I probably would have gone with a different TE than Elijah Higgins but in the 6th round getting someone t9 develop is fine.

Thought Ryan Hayes would go higher and I think he's got a high ceiling.

So I give B more so cause I would have gone with the Day 3 position of needs on Day 2, but fir having only 4 picks I find it very difficult to be negative about the draft
 
Oh I added the trades.
 
During preseason cuts more TEs will become available.
We are just kicking the tires on the TE and OT.
I dont expect either of them to make the roster.
 
For me, evaluating our picks without including the 1st rounder we sent for Chubb or the 3rd rounder for Ramsey doesn't really give us a true reflection of our haul. The picks were fine, but our haul was better than just those 4 picks.
 
I said C without knowing anything about any college players. Simply because we didn’t have a no 1 and we only had 4 picks total. Can’t possibly expect many starters out of this. If just one of these guys becomes a factor for us then it would be wonderful (same thing as last years draft of Channing Pinball and Eukanuba)
 
A

Fins have a playoff roster overall, but on the draft I voted Poor. We drafted a 3rd CB and 3rd string RB, and practice squad TE-tweeter and OT. Lot of teams improved more from their draft than Miami did imo.

It hurts that we started 2022 with two 1sts like the Eagles but had none by the 2023 draft.

I expect Chubb to get injured like the past 4 seasons and not be worth the 1st we gave up.

Our suspended 1st got zero value for us today. It could’ve been the #1 TE that’ll be catching passes from Allen against us instead.

We’re still makIng the playoffs if healthy.
 
Good rundown of our picks!
 
