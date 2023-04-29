Poll: Grade Miami’s 2023 Draft Haul

AquaHawk
Here’s the obligatory “rate Miami’s draft” thread.
(Didn’t add Chubb, Ramsay, Hill, Wilson to keep from diluting results from last 2-days)
R2.51 - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
R3.84 - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
R6.197 - Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford
R7.238 - Ryan Hayes, T, Michigan
