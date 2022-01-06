 Poll: If Aaron Rodgers wanted to come to Miami next year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: If Aaron Rodgers wanted to come to Miami next year

Stick with Tua or sign Rodgers

  • Tua

    Votes: 5 12.5%

  • Rodgers

    Votes: 35 87.5%
  • Total voters
    40
Wishfishin

Wishfishin

Waterboy
Stick with Tua. If Rodgers goes anywhere, which I don’t think he will, it will be Denver.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
If he wanted to come to Miami and they didn’t have to give up more than one first round draft pick, bring him in for a year and let Tua sit and learn from him.

Yet Rogers isn’t coming to Miami. He will retire if the Packers win the SB. Otherwise he will stay in Green Bay next season or get traded to Denver or Las Vegas since he stated last year he wanted to play out west if he was traded. I think the Packers would grant his wish if they do decide to move on from him after this season.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Don’t really see it unless he wanted to sign for like 10-15 million and let us build a solid team around him. As good as he is, paying him 40 million doesn’t let us give him a team to work with and I don’t really think we improve too much.
 
Tua808

Tua808

Super Donator
Club Member
Wishfishin said:
Stick with Tua. If Rodgers goes anywhere, which I don't think he will, it will be Denver.
Your avatar pic, I was just watching last night's episode. My wife bought almost all the episodes and we watch it every night while in bed before sleeping.
 
