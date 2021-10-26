Poll: If Tua leaves you will....

Some of you may have saw.... as embarrassing this is to bring up again, I got catfished on Twitter today by a fake Adam Schefter account saying Watson was traded to the Dolphins.



It made me have a rush of emotions; Sad for Tua, Worry for Watsons availability, Worry that Watsons time away will affect his play in the future, The ethics of rooting for someone like Watson or Vick or Roethlisberger, you know the "creepy QBs" in the league, who I've always despised....



And it then made me seriously consider following Tua to the next team for a brief moment. Before I go further, I must preface that im a 30+ year fan of the Dolphins and have no fondness of Saban or Alabama. So I figured this is a valid poll, because honestly I still have no idea what I'd do if we did this trade. Part of it depends on what team Tua would end up on, I have a handful of teams I could never root for and a couple ive always kinda liked from a distance.