 Poll: If Tua leaves you will.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: If Tua leaves you will....

What will your reaction be if we made this trade?

  • Sticking with the Dolphins and no one else

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • Following Tua and leaving the Dolphins and Watson

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Try becoming a fan of Tuas next team & the Dolphins

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Rooting for Tua from a afar but still being only a Dolphin Fan

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • Undecided/Too many "what if's at this time"

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Might follow Tua, depending on what team he goes to

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • Quit being a fan of the Dolphins just due to Watsons arrival/ Wont be a fan of any one team anymore

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    10
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,668
Reaction score
2,723
Age
37
Location
Kansas
Some of you may have saw.... as embarrassing this is to bring up again, I got catfished on Twitter today by a fake Adam Schefter account saying Watson was traded to the Dolphins.

It made me have a rush of emotions; Sad for Tua, Worry for Watsons availability, Worry that Watsons time away will affect his play in the future, The ethics of rooting for someone like Watson or Vick or Roethlisberger, you know the "creepy QBs" in the league, who I've always despised....

And it then made me seriously consider following Tua to the next team for a brief moment. Before I go further, I must preface that im a 30+ year fan of the Dolphins and have no fondness of Saban or Alabama. So I figured this is a valid poll, because honestly I still have no idea what I'd do if we did this trade. Part of it depends on what team Tua would end up on, I have a handful of teams I could never root for and a couple ive always kinda liked from a distance.
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
912
Reaction score
189
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
If we keep tua, i hope he materialzes into something better than a “game manager” because lord knows we need it.

If we trade him away, i will wish him the best elsewhere. But by no means would i ever follow a “player” to another team. Wth is that about? Weird.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,668
Reaction score
2,723
Age
37
Location
Kansas
Maybe Memories said:
If we keep tua, i hope he materialzes into something better than a “game manager” because lord knows we need it.

If we trade him away, i will wish him the best elsewhere. But by no means would i ever follow a “player” to another team. Wth is that about? Weird.
Click to expand...
For me personally I wouldn't even consider leaving if we got someone other than Watson to replace Tua.

I just don't know if I can root for Watson.
 
Created Player

Created Player

Rookie
Joined
Oct 1, 2018
Messages
76
Reaction score
71
Age
40
Location
So Cal
Wtf, you guys are nuts man, I’ll never stop being a Dolphins fan. Specially not over a player that’s been on the team for like a year and a half. Even when Marino flirted with the Vikings, I would have rooted for him but never against my team.

I moved from SoFlo a while back and now live in SoCal and suddenly surrounded by two good teams. I hoped we drafted Herbert but would never swap teams just because I’m upset that my team didn’t, and that would be easy since he plays minutes away on a good team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom