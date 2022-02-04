 Poll: Is Flores Now Our Most Despised Ex Head Coach? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Is Flores Now Our Most Despised Ex Head Coach?

Is Flores Now Our Most Despised Ex Head Coach

Yes. We’ve had coaches inadvertently sabotage the product on the field, but at least they were doing what they (incorrectly) thought was the right thing to do for the team. We haven’t had a coach intentionally try to sabotage the team and starting QB on the field, AND also attempt to sabotage the team off the field after they leave
 
I voted no, and the only reason why is because Ross is a villain too. Had Flores pulled this on Joe Robbie, or even Wayne H. it would be a different story.

I see it as Flores with an axe to grind vs our bafoon of an owner that doesn’t know his head from his *** and doesn’t always have the best intentions for the Miami Dolphins.

It’s a ****ty situation all the way around, and the players and fans are the ones taking the brunt of it.
 
Kev7 said:
Yea because Saban didn’t threaten our draft picks.
I don't think they will come after picks. Even if the $100k allegation is true Flores is merely saying he was offered that, he didn't accept it nor did the team intentionally tank. The NFL can certainly go after Ross and force him to sell for offering the $100k but going after the team for something that didn't actually happen seems ridiculous... but then again it's Goodell so who the hell knows.
 
Yes - Because no other coach in the history of the NFL has decided to damage a team and the league to further his own agenda.
Other failed coaches were inept, liars or both. Flores was both of those, a hypocrite and prepared to harm the team.
 
traptses said:
Yes. We’ve had coaches inadvertently sabotage the product on the field, but at least they were doing what they (incorrectly) thought was the right thing to do for the team. We haven’t had a coach intentionally try to sabotage the team and starting QB on the field, AND also attempt to sabotage the team off the field after they leave
This sums up my sentiments perfectly!
 
Finland

I’m not liking this coach for sure, but even though I shook Ross’s hand in Buffalo and told him he was doing well, I think he Sucks. If he had just taken the high road and left the “he’s hard to work with” stuff out of it, we may not be here. To much negativity under his rule.
 
DolphinsFanLover

Finland said:
I’m not liking this coach for sure, but even though I shook Ross’s hand in Buffalo and told him he was doing well, I think he Sucks. If he had just taken the high road and left the “he’s hard to work with” stuff out of it, we may not be here. To much negativity under his rule.
Why would you like to Ross for? Just say I hope you will bring Dolphins a Superbowl championship
 
