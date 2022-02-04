Poll: Is Flores Now Our Most Despised Ex Head Coach?

Vaark
I don't think they will come after picks. Even if the $100k allegation is true Flores is merely saying he was offered that, he didn't accept it nor did the team intentionally tank. The NFL can certainly go after Ross and force him to sell for offering the $100k but going after the team for something that didn't actually happen seems ridiculous... but then again it's Goodell so who the hell knows.Yea because Saban didn’t threaten our draft picks.
A picture really can be worth 1000 words - LOL
Not by me!I do not think so, I think Gase is our most despised head coach
This sums up my sentiments perfectly!Yes. We’ve had coaches inadvertently sabotage the product on the field, but at least they were doing what they (incorrectly) thought was the right thing to do for the team. We haven’t had a coach intentionally try to sabotage the team and starting QB on the field, AND also attempt to sabotage the team off the field after they leave
i would put flores at a tie with nick saban.. both are liars.
Why would you like to Ross for? Just say I hope you will bring Dolphins a Superbowl championshipI’m not liking this coach for sure, but even though I shook Ross’s hand in Buffalo and told him he was doing well, I think he Sucks. If he had just taken the high road and left the “he’s hard to work with” stuff out of it, we may not be here. To much negativity under his rule.