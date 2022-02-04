Poll: Is Flores Now Our Most Despised Ex Head Coach?

I voted no, and the only reason why is because Ross is a villain too. Had Flores pulled this on Joe Robbie, or even Wayne H. it would be a different story.



I see it as Flores with an axe to grind vs our bafoon of an owner that doesn’t know his head from his *** and doesn’t always have the best intentions for the Miami Dolphins.



It’s a ****ty situation all the way around, and the players and fans are the ones taking the brunt of it.