The ineptitude of this franchise has surpassed the lowly Lions. It is such a disgrace to the history of this team. Quite frankly outside of Ross selling the team or this team moving to another city I don't see any end in sight. The recent actions of the owner, front office and Flores is truly a circus. This team is great for the off-season "wins" (shenanigans) and idiotic moves but can't field competent teams for over 2 decades. Our current level of desperation reeks.