Poll: SB Winner (summoning your inner Nostradamus)

8 possibilities addding a degree of difficulty vs 4 or 2 designates you as a more impressive Nostradamus
Extra credit: Superbowl opponents
Since I'm picking the Ravens over Detroit, based on my past history, those would be two teams to bet against!
