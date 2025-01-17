 Poll: SB Winner (summoning your inner Nostradamus) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: SB Winner (summoning your inner Nostradamus)

  • Detroit Lions

    Votes: 3 23.1%

  • Washington Commanders

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Phila Eagles

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • LA Rams

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • KC Chiefs

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Houston Texans

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Baltimore Ravens

    Votes: 7 53.8%

  • Buffalo Bills

    Votes: 2 15.4%
  • Total voters
    13
8 possibilities addding a degree of difficulty vs 4 or 2 designates you as a more impressive Nostradamus

Extra credit: Superbowl opponents

Since I'm picking the Ravens over Detroit, based on my past history, those would be two teams to bet against!
 
Dont know if they will actually win it but im rooting for the Lions all the way!
 
Buffalo v. Detroit. Buffalo wins their first.

Toss up between Buffalo and Ravens this weekend. That should be a friggan great game!
 
Ravens. Rooting for Rams but I'd be shocked if they can even make it so I'm more just hoping it's not Bills, KC, or Philly in order of how much a win would suck. I hate Ravens but not Lamar or Henry so it wouldn't be too horrible.
 
It's interesting. I said Bills because I think they get it at some point and I just think AFC > NFC right now. I'll still can't get behind Detroit because I'm not a Goff guy.

The QB I like most among those teams would be Josh Allen, but the defenses in KC and Detroit are strong. It's tough to say.
 
