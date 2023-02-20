 Poll: Selfishly Speaking Who Do You Want The Jets to End Up With As QB? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Selfishly Speaking Who Do You Want The Jets to End Up With As QB?

Poll: Selfishly Speaking Who Do You Want The Jets to End Up With As QB?

  • Derek Carr

  • Aaron Rodgers

  • Jimmy Garappolo

  • Ryan Tannehill

  • Mayfield, Bridgewater, Darnold level of Journeyman

Results are only viewable after voting.
Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
37,906
Reaction score
58,098
Location
Chlamydia Spores
Who'd you prefer facing 2x /season at least of the frequently bandied about names of availables either by FA or trade and why?

Probably the best answer is "none" stick with Wilson & White.. but IMO, that would be the overwhelming choice if available and Salah is on record as signing an experienced QB.

Votes are public; you're gonna have to boldly cast your vote in order to see the actual results!

Election 2020 Lol GIF by Lance Ford
 
Shula Fan

Shula Fan

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2003
Messages
4,647
Reaction score
2,597
Age
59
Location
Oviedo Florida
I pick Aaron Rodgers. I think he’s a me first player and not a team player. He already has a Super Bowl ring so now it’s just about the stats for him. I don’t think he cares for football from watching him play honestly.

The MVPs he won recently were primarily for his stats.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
37,906
Reaction score
58,098
Location
Chlamydia Spores
Sorry @GBpackers10 but I voted ARod

As great as he was, I think his best days are behind him and while he won't walk away from the $$$, I don't believe his heart is in it any more. Add in the cost of acquisition and his cap impacting salary, and less than stellar performance will set the Jets back for a few years.

The one I'd least like to see is Carr as he's a freebie acquisition, has been screwed over by McDaniels and has something to prove.
 
Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2020
Messages
1,802
Reaction score
8,579
Location
UK
For everything he did in Miami I hope Tannehill doesn’t have to live his twilight career in purgatory. Or NY Jets as we know them
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
21,451
Reaction score
18,442
Location
NE, Indiana
Neptune said:
For everything he did in Miami I hope Tannehill doesn’t have to live his twilight career in purgatory. Or NY Jets as we know them
Click to expand...
Yeah I hope he doesn’t have to endure that as well

I’d say Jimmy G. He’s a decent qb, but not great, and will likely miss games with injury
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
6,314
Reaction score
22,911
Location
Northern BC
I voted Tannehill. Just think he is the only guy there that would only reach his potential and not somehow really light it up.
 
Dynastybuilder

Dynastybuilder

Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2019
Messages
1,209
Reaction score
2,020
Age
50
Location
Moncton
I think the journeyman answer kind of skews the poll.

My second picks would be whoever is going to command the most money and be average.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
13,883
Reaction score
31,442
Age
70
Location
Miami
I really don’t care who the Jets have at QB next year as long as it isn’t Mahomes or maybe Burrow.
 
Miami151

Miami151

Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
544
Reaction score
1,759
Location
Midwest
Journeyman all day long, and not only because the three listed have struggled to stay healthy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom