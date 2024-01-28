 Poll: Serious Question | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Serious Question

Has the NFL ever "scripted" a game?

  • Yes

    Votes: 6 46.2%

  • No

    Votes: 7 53.8%
  • Total voters
    13
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
5,558
Reaction score
12,601
Age
39
Location
Kansas
Do you believe the NFL, has ever "scripted" or somehow, someway. Swayed a game in favor of one team or another?

I'm not saying I think the Swifties had anything to do with today's game, I actually believe the Ravens lost this game, they were awful, but it has me wondering if the NFL has ever scripted a team to win some how.

Don't care what reason they had or how they did it, the poll is just a simple yes or no. Has the NFL ever "rigged" a game, what ever you wanna call it.
 
