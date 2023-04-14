 Poll - What Position Does Miami NOT Draft at 51? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll - What Position Does Miami NOT Draft at 51?

What Position Does Miami NOT Draft at 51?

  • OT

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • IOL

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • TE

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • RB

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Yo Mama

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • IDL

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • EDGE

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • LB

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • CB

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • S

    Votes: 4 36.4%
  • Total voters
    11
  This poll will close: .
I think we will go with OL, TE or an Edge at 51...In that order.

Secondary is stacked and value for RB or IDL isnt there.

My Mama would be a great choice but she brings a tamrind switch with her to contract negotiations. I dont think Chris Greer could handle that first cut hip!!!
 
That’s a really hard poll to conduct when in theory all but one of those is the correct answer.

I have to go with Yo Mama as really the only logical answer.

Additionally, one thing I’m pretty sure about is that we won’t be trading down. I don’t think Grier wants that pressure. He’s clearly better suited to make higher picks and I’m sure he knows that about himself, since we all do.

He’d rather make one pick, as high as possible, I believe.

Unless we’re talking about moving down 3-4 spots and getting a pick the 140’s or something basic like that.

This is a unique draft class, if you take out the top 7 or 8 prospects, you have a lot players with very similar grades at a variety of positions.

I could see a lot of guys selected 25-50 being great.
 
