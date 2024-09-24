 Poll - What Will It Take To Get Grier Fired? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll - What Will It Take To Get Grier Fired?

How Many Losses (Minimum) It Takes For Grier To Get Fired?

  • 14 Losses (team is 3-14)

    Votes: 4 19.0%

  • 12 losses (team is 5-12)

    Votes: 4 19.0%

  • 10 losses (team is 7-10)

    Votes: 2 9.5%

  • 9 losses (team is 8-9)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8 losses (team is 9-8 but misses playoffs)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Team is wildcard, but loses game

    Votes: 1 4.8%

  • Grier has the P-Diddy files on Ross, he isn't going anywhere, ever

    Votes: 10 47.6%
  • Total voters
    21
  • This poll will close: .
phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
2,383
Reaction score
4,603
Age
48
Location
san diego
I hate losing.

I am not one to like losing to get a better draft pick. I think it establishes terrible organizational culture. It makes you a loser franchise. The franchises that do this tend to keep losing. There is some value in drafting 10 vs 20 for example. But the value of the better draft position, especially given the risks of the draft, is much less than the cost of being a loser. Plus losing sucks and is no fun.

There might be two exceptions:

-If you are going to tank (which is also something I don't like), at least tank properly. Do it when there is a generational prospect at QB, and get the first pick. We obviously screwed that up, and it also turned into that whole situation with Flores and it was a giant mess. Soooo Dolphins.

-If you believe it may force organizational change that will make the team better at the end of the day for a long time.

Regarding exception 2, organizational change, that is the survey question. How many losses at a minimum does the team need to have for Grier to get fired? For example, if you say 9 losses, the team does better with only 8 losses, Grier keeps his job. If you vote 14, that means the Dolphins have to lose at least 14 games for Grier to be fired - 13 losses (a 4-13 record), will not do it and Grier keeps his job.

Will be interesting what the survey says, what the Dolphins ultimate record is, and what happens?

PS side point, this tweet and sub tweet from Barry Jackson are interesting on the running game, play calling, and structure of the team:
 
Maddog9 said:
3.7x3= first down.
Click to expand...
if you are going to be a wise guy, at least be a proper wise guy. the minimum you need if multiplying by 3 would be 3.33, and that would be consistent with the survey question. thanks and have a nice day!
 
I honestly think the Tua injury will save him, althought part of that lands on him on
1. Re-signing an concussion prone QB
2. Doing little to actually protect your injury prone QB. Downgraded at RG and probably Center if Williams returns to form.


Not for sure what gets Grier fired. He's the Teflon Don of GMs.
 
How could we possibly know? That depends totally on Ross and his belief/mindset.
 
Mach2 said:
How could we possibly know? That depends totally on Ross and his belief/mindset.
Click to expand...
Of course we don't know. That is why it is a question. Most of the stuff we talk about is opinion and speculation. Some of it may be driven by fact - ergo Tua had a concussion, but the discussion then becomes speculation as to what happens next.
 
John813 said:
I honestly think the Tua injury will save him, althought part of that lands on him on
1. Re-signing an concussion prone QB
2. Doing little to actually protect your injury prone QB. Downgraded at RG and probably Center if Williams returns to form.


Not for sure what gets Grier fired. He's the Teflon Don of GMs.
Click to expand...
that is the concern, and so far that answer is leading the survey by a long way.
i also wonder if grier is protected because he insulates them and the nfl from the flores thing to a degree - the flores suit is still ongoing right?
 
Maybe I’m one of the select few but I think Grier has done a great job bringing in talent on a limited budget. The defense looks really good.

You can point the oline but I really don’t think it’s that terrible. It works for what McDaniel wanted from Tua and end of the day Tua didn’t get hurt due to oline. That is McDaniel’s system that favors quick passing. The oline is built to hold for 4 seconds nor was Grier asked to build one. A lot of you misjudged how good McDaniel is and how many flaws Tua hides in the system McDaniel created.

I view coaching and playcalling as by far the #1 problem of this team. From its inability to adapt to opposing defenses and McDaniel’s inability to change schemes based on qb down to downright awful play calling. I can’t begin to count the last 10 games or so that we’ve had a positive play on 1st or 2nd and we do something stupid and go backwards. Vs Seahawks perfect example first drive time to get momentum we are driving, wright with nice 9 yard carry on 1st then we run a pass play (why) then telegraph a fb dive. 2nd drive again achane nice run 9 yards on 1st then a stupid toss crack to lose 4 yards on 2nd followed by Thompson sack on 3rd. The 63 yard completion vs the jags to waddle another perfect example, down to the 11 after that play then we proceed to run for minus 3 on 1st and another minus 3 on a screen to hill on second. That’s not even getting into all the failed 3rd and shorts, those are just the epic failures where we make a momentum building play then kill it next few plays.

Grier has been far from perfect but if you view anything else than what I mentioned as by far the biggest problem right now then you really aren’t paying attention.
 
Grier won't be fired.
How long has he been here.
Ross is old and always does things in half measures.
McDaniel will go before Grier.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Maybe I’m one of the select few but I think Grier has done a great job bringing in talent on a limited budget. The defense looks really good.

You can point the oline but I really don’t think it’s that terrible. It works for what McDaniel wanted from Tua and end of the day Tua didn’t get hurt due to oline. That is McDaniel’s system that favors quick passing. The oline is built to hold for 4 seconds nor was Grier asked to build one. A lot of you misjudged how good McDaniel is and how many flaws Tua hides in the system McDaniel created.

I view coaching and playcalling as by far the #1 problem of this team. From its inability to adapt to opposing defenses and McDaniel’s inability to change schemes based on qb down to downright awful play calling. I can’t begin to count the last 10 games or so that we’ve had a positive play on 1st or 2nd and we do something stupid and go backwards. Vs Seahawks perfect example first drive time to get momentum we are driving, wright with nice 9 yard carry on 1st then we run a pass play (why) then telegraph a fb dive. 2nd drive again achane nice run 9 yards on 1st then a stupid toss crack to lose 4 yards on 2nd followed by Thompson sack on 3rd. The 63 yard completion vs the jags to waddle another perfect example, down to the 11 after that play then we proceed to run for minus 3 on 1st and another minus 3 on a screen to hill on second. That’s not even getting into all the failed 3rd and shorts, those are just the epic failures where we make a momentum building play then kill it next few plays.

Grier has been far from perfect but if you view anything else than what I mentioned as by far the biggest problem right now then you really aren’t paying attention.
Click to expand...
well i disagree with the first two paragraphs, but well stated, we just have different opinions. i share your concerns in paragraph 3. thanks for commenting!
 
phinsforlife said:
I hate losing.

I am not one to like losing to get a better draft pick. I think it establishes terrible organizational culture. It makes you a loser franchise. The franchises that do this tend to keep losing. There is some value in drafting 10 vs 20 for example. But the value of the better draft position, especially given the risks of the draft, is much less than the cost of being a loser. Plus losing sucks and is no fun.

There might be two exceptions:

-If you are going to tank (which is also something I don't like), at least tank properly. Do it when there is a generational prospect at QB, and get the first pick. We obviously screwed that up, and it also turned into that whole situation with Flores and it was a giant mess. Soooo Dolphins.

-If you believe it may force organizational change that will make the team better at the end of the day for a long time.

Regarding exception 2, organizational change, that is the survey question. How many losses at a minimum does the team need to have for Grier to get fired? For example, if you say 9 losses, the team does better with only 8 losses, Grier keeps his job. If you vote 14, that means the Dolphins have to lose at least 14 games for Grier to be fired - 13 losses (a 4-13 record), will not do it and Grier keeps his job.

Will be interesting what the survey says, what the Dolphins ultimate record is, and what happens?

PS side point, this tweet and sub tweet from Barry Jackson are interesting on the running game, play calling, and structure of the team:
Click to expand...

You post reminds me why I adopted my motto for this franchise years ago

"Believe what you want. Losing is funny. First you hate it, then you get used to it. After long enough, you get so you depend on losing. That's "Institutionalized Losing."
 
Good_Dylan said:
You post reminds me why I adopted my motto for this franchise years ago

"Believe what you want. Losing is funny. First you hate it, then you get used to it. After long enough, you get so you depend on losing. That's "Institutionalized Losing."
Click to expand...
yup. and some franchises are institutional losers. like we have been. losing begets more losing. no matter how high you keep drafting. it sucks to be a loser. look at the bengals, they are a loser franchise, and have even found a way to screw it up with burrow there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom