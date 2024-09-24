Poll - What Will It Take To Get Grier Fired?

I hate losing.



I am not one to like losing to get a better draft pick. I think it establishes terrible organizational culture. It makes you a loser franchise. The franchises that do this tend to keep losing. There is some value in drafting 10 vs 20 for example. But the value of the better draft position, especially given the risks of the draft, is much less than the cost of being a loser. Plus losing sucks and is no fun.



There might be two exceptions:



-If you are going to tank (which is also something I don't like), at least tank properly. Do it when there is a generational prospect at QB, and get the first pick. We obviously screwed that up, and it also turned into that whole situation with Flores and it was a giant mess. Soooo Dolphins.



-If you believe it may force organizational change that will make the team better at the end of the day for a long time.



Regarding exception 2, organizational change, that is the survey question. How many losses at a minimum does the team need to have for Grier to get fired? For example, if you say 9 losses, the team does better with only 8 losses, Grier keeps his job. If you vote 14, that means the Dolphins have to lose at least 14 games for Grier to be fired - 13 losses (a 4-13 record), will not do it and Grier keeps his job.



Will be interesting what the survey says, what the Dolphins ultimate record is, and what happens?



PS side point, this tweet and sub tweet from Barry Jackson are interesting on the running game, play calling, and structure of the team:

