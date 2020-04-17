POLL - Which QB does Finheaven want to draft?

uk_dolfan
We are now less than a week away from the draft. Time to discover who is is Finheaven's favored QB?
This is not a place for debate, I just want to gauge how Finheaven feels about the QB class less than a week away from the draft.
This is who you want, not who you think the team will choose - I have included Burrow, Fromm and Love even though I feel they are very unlikely to go at 5.
Feel free to make your case for your choice.
