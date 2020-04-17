POLL - Which QB does Finheaven want to draft?

We are now less than a week away from the draft. Time to discover who is is Finheaven's favored QB?

This is not a place for debate, I just want to gauge how Finheaven feels about the QB class less than a week away from the draft.

This is who you want, not who you think the team will choose - I have included Burrow, Fromm and Love even though I feel they are very unlikely to go at 5.


Feel free to make your case for your choice.
 
Tua my boo-ah he's a shoe-ah in for best QB of this draft class.
 
If Tua's available at #5: That's our pick.

If Tua's off the board at #5: Trade down, grab Jalen Hurts in the 2nd round as competition for Josh Rosen, and assemble the picks package to get our franchise QB in 2021.
 
I voted Burrow even adding in the cost to trade up but I could have just as easily voted Tua and saved all those picks. Its damn near 50%/50% to me. I also wouldnt mind Love as long as it's not at #5.

The only thing I know 100% is that I DO NOT want Herbert!
 
We take Herbert on Thursday and I’ll burn my jerseys and root for the Jets.







Don’t hold me to that. But it won’t be pretty.
 
I voted Love just because no one else had yet.

I will support whichever QB the team decides is the best fit. What we here on Finheaven want has absolutely zero bearing on what will really happen.
 
I voted for herbert because that's who I believe miami takes. And me personally I have major concerns over tua and his injury history
 
Voted for Tua. Yes, the injuries scare me, but I feel he is the most talented QB in the draft.
 
Yeah, that's for sure, the one thing the Dolphins have continued to do, year after year in the draft is ignore what the collective "group think" here wants. It's why I've hated our front office personnel for the last 20 years. The jury is still out on Grier but that verdict for me will be delivered next Thursday. If he picks Herbert, he deserves to be fired.
 
