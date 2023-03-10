 Poll: who here wants Derrick Henry? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: who here wants Derrick Henry?

Trade for Henry?

  • Yes, F the picks, F the cap, bring in the aging star RB

    Votes: 14 35.9%

  • No, find a back or backs somewhere else

    Votes: 25 64.1%
  • Total voters
    39
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Giving up a pick or picks to pick him up and his 16 million dollar contract for 23'?

I'm curious how many of us think this is a good idea.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
His salary is $10.5M.

His cap hit to Tennessee is $16.4M but he’d only cost 10.5M.

Which I don’t really want to pay, I could sign Mostert and Jamal Williams for less combined.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Before today I didn't think it's possible. After today I would be good with Henry on a 2 year/25mil kinda deal. Give Tua, Waddle, Hill, and Henry two full years together....wow, watch out
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

I am not sure. I wanted us to draft him and generally, he has been pretty durable. I love his motor and he brings it when he runs! What about opportunity costs? Could we use those resources elsewhere and get similar or better results?
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I voted no but I'm totally conflicted about it.

Hes been so damn good, I would love to have a 1500 yard rusher, it would revolutionize our team. But..... when does all the milage and his age catch up with him? I also hate losing picks. His contract is large for a RB but it's worth every penny if he puts up the numbers he did last season.

Again I could go either way on this but I'm leaning towards the draft to find our RB but I won't complain if we trade for him. Unless we give up our 2nd rounder, then I might be a bit pissed but I'll get over it pretty quick when I see him run for 150 yards and 2 scores week 1.
 
DOC ZINGO

DOC ZINGO

Walk Nasty Baby
Best Friend is a Titans fan (why I have no idea, probably cause it has “TIT” in the name??)
Anyways I just want Henry on the Fins so I can throw it in his face!
He’s a pretty good RB too, we could use that!
 
