Poll: who here wants Derrick Henry?

I voted no but I'm totally conflicted about it.



Hes been so damn good, I would love to have a 1500 yard rusher, it would revolutionize our team. But..... when does all the milage and his age catch up with him? I also hate losing picks. His contract is large for a RB but it's worth every penny if he puts up the numbers he did last season.



Again I could go either way on this but I'm leaning towards the draft to find our RB but I won't complain if we trade for him. Unless we give up our 2nd rounder, then I might be a bit pissed but I'll get over it pretty quick when I see him run for 150 yards and 2 scores week 1.