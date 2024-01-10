 Poll- Who Is Better At Their Job, Tua or McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll- Who Is Better At Their Job, Tua or McDaniel

Who Is Better At Their Job Tua or McDaniel?

  • Tua is a better QB than McDaniel is a coach!

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • McDaniel is a better coach than Tua is a QB!

    Votes: 7 100.0%
  • Total voters
    7
phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
855
Reaction score
1,755
Age
47
Location
san diego
Please answer honestly. If you hate Tua, don't vote for McDaniel just to ding Tua, if you think Tua is a better QB than McDaniel is a coach.

This is a simple question. Is Tua a better QB than McDaniel is a coach, or is McDaniel a better coach than Tua is a QB.

I am not after "well I think McDaniel is a better coach than Tua is a QB, but QB is more important than the coach is, so I am voting Tua." That is not the question. It is who is better at their respective jobs. Also, I am talking about right now. We have a show to do today. Don't vote based on a 3-5 year view. Additional color is fine in the comments section, but please do not let it apply to your actual votes.

Side point. I cannot stand it when every time Tua has a bad game, everyone blames McDaniel and the other players, but not Tua. I find it highly illogical. If you want to make that argument, the opposite logic should apply when Tua has a good game. Ergo the good game wasn't about Tua, but it was about the coach and everything around Tua. Making this type of argument renders the QB irrelevant to the whole process. We all know the QB matters.

To get out ahead of this potential issue, for those that say the question is stupid, why does it anger you so much?
 
My view, the answer is simple. Tua didn't start looking like he was all that until McDaniel got here, therefore McDaniel, is the one who is better at their respective job.
 
