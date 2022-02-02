Poll: Who is the bigger snake?

Orange Fin Bad
Jon Martin is a snake. Brian Flores is a snake. Only one can be King snake. Which one and why? Compare and discuss.
Not sure. I wasn't on here at all yesterday. If there has already been a poll, my apologies.Hasn't this already been done in one of the 50 threads started since 4 pm yesterday?
That thing is too dried out to be in competition. I'm speaking of more recent snakes and those that are relative to the Dolphins.My trouser snake.
Not your fault. We've just been besieged by legions of hot takes that are all far too eager to make conclusions with little info and less evidence.Not sure. I wasn't on here at all yesterday. If there has already been a poll, my apologies.
I thought it was worth comparing the two snakes and discussing what kind of snakes they were and who was more venomous to the Dolphins organization.
Why is new better? You do know we could get some penny pinching tightwad as owner right?I’m fine having Ross gone. Get him out and start new.
Just add water.That thing is too dried out to be in competition. I'm speaking of more recent snakes and those that are relative to the Dolphins.
Grass is not always greener on the other side.I’m fine having Ross gone. Get him out and start new.
How green would have to be to be greener that what we have been getting with Ross?Grass is not always greener on the other side.