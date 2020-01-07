(POLL) Who would you pick with the #5 Pick?

Damn why are we locking all the Tua threads? are we making a super Tua thread lol



On a side note you guys are discussing arthritis, does anyone here have arthritis i've never really comprehended how it is a completely debilitating disease, I mean i'm 36 played plenty of sports younger i get stiff knees or hips but i don't think it inhibits my mobility or anything.. Yeah it takes longer to get warmed up but i can still play full basketball games and feel fine once i get moving.



I mean can you play at the QB position with an arthritic hip if thats the case for tua?