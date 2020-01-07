(POLL) Who would you pick with the #5 Pick?

Who would you pick for the Dolphins at #5 in the First Round of the Draft?
This poll is assuming that the first 4 picks are as follows:
1. Joe Burrow
2. Chase Young
3. Andrew Thomas
4. Jeffrey Okudah
Obviously, the first 4 is a likely scenario but is not set in stone. Please for the love of God, if you pick "Other", please post who that would be. Thanks!
