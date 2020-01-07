 (POLL) Who would you pick with the #5 Pick? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

(POLL) Who would you pick with the #5 Pick?

Who do you pick with the Dolphins #5 Pick in the First Round of the Draft?

  • Tua Tagovailoa

    Votes: 328 73.7%

  • Justin Herbert

    Votes: 22 4.9%

  • Derrick Brown

    Votes: 17 3.8%

  • Jerry Jeudy

    Votes: 8 1.8%

  • Tristan Wirfs

    Votes: 2 0.4%

  • Jedrick Wills

    Votes: 2 0.4%

  • Isaiah Simmons

    Votes: 36 8.1%

  • Other

    Votes: 30 6.7%
  • Total voters
    445
BigOuch

BigOuch

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 10, 2019
Messages
97
Reaction score
272
Location
Tampa
Who would you pick for the Dolphins at #5 in the First Round of the Draft?

This poll is assuming that the first 4 picks are as follows:

1. Joe Burrow
2. Chase Young
3. Andrew Thomas
4. Jeffrey Okudah

Obviously, the first 4 is a likely scenario but is not set in stone. Please for the love of God, if you pick "Other", please post who that would be. Thanks!
 
FinFaninColorado

FinFaninColorado

Active Roster
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
305
Reaction score
530
Age
64
Location
Colorado
Tua is a deal at 5, instead of what it would take to get Burrow. Ditka once traded away his entire draft for Ricky Williams and how'd that work out?
 
Gonzofinfan

Gonzofinfan

Super Donator
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
972
Reaction score
978
Location
Orlando,FL
Damn why are we locking all the Tua threads? are we making a super Tua thread lol

On a side note you guys are discussing arthritis, does anyone here have arthritis i've never really comprehended how it is a completely debilitating disease, I mean i'm 36 played plenty of sports younger i get stiff knees or hips but i don't think it inhibits my mobility or anything.. Yeah it takes longer to get warmed up but i can still play full basketball games and feel fine once i get moving.

I mean can you play at the QB position with an arthritic hip if thats the case for tua?
 
FINOMINAL

FINOMINAL

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 30, 2007
Messages
2,153
Reaction score
1,261
Can't really complain after winning a couple of games and blowing a higher than number five pick to come away with Tua when all is said and done. Upside is too high to pass here with plenty of other picks that can be played with too. Ridiculous thinking we need to move up.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,915
Reaction score
18,712
Location
NJ
I am going under the theory Tua was found to be recovering well, and shouid be ready to start practicing sometime this year or just before July of 2021...Then Tua.
 
Buff

Buff

From a galaxy far far away....
Club Member
Joined
Jan 28, 2008
Messages
4,601
Reaction score
5,185
Location
Sydney Australia
If the draft fell that way, and I have said before that Tua at 5 is a risk, but its probabl;y a risk that the FO may take.

I would be happy with Espana or Wirfs. If they took Tua I wouldnt be disapointed. Trading back wouldnt bother me either. In a perfect world I would take Burrow or Young.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
12,272
Reaction score
27,649
Espenesa sure looks like a 3-4 DE to me. Bigger than most Edge prospects... with power, rather than speed moves.

It'd be fun to put Chaisson on his back shoulder and watch the destruction...
 
Krush

Krush

Finaholic
Club Member
Joined
Feb 15, 2005
Messages
3,186
Reaction score
494
Age
66
Location
Sanford Florida
Well it shouldn't be DE with Willie Jefferson in the house, Tua is the pick, sit him for a year, let Fitz ride off into the sunset next season.
 
