Poll: Who's going to SuperBowl LVIII

Lions at 49ers



I'm taking the 49ers out of the NFC even though my heart wants Detroit to win very badly. I just think the home field advantage plays a factor in this one and the 49ers get McCaffery going early and often. I fear the 9ers might even blow out Detroit, the Lions Offense might struggle against the 49ers defense on the road. If the Lions have any hope in this game they must get the running game going. Goff needs to be sharp, hes fizzled in big playoff games before.





Chiefs at Ravens



I'm taking the stupid Chiefs bc I'm done betting against Mahomes. The guy is just on another level in these big games. They shouldn't win, everything on paper points to the Ravens being the better team. Still, I've seen Mahomes up close for long enough living in KC and now realize he's basicly Tom Bardy 2.0. I hate it but I'm picking KC.