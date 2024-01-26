 Poll: Who's going to SuperBowl LVIII | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Who's going to SuperBowl LVIII

Your Superbowl LVIII Predction

  • 49ers v Chiefs

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • 49ers v Ravens

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • Lions v Chiefs

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Lions v Ravens

    Votes: 2 25.0%
  • Total voters
    8
MrChadRico

Lions at 49ers

I'm taking the 49ers out of the NFC even though my heart wants Detroit to win very badly. I just think the home field advantage plays a factor in this one and the 49ers get McCaffery going early and often. I fear the 9ers might even blow out Detroit, the Lions Offense might struggle against the 49ers defense on the road. If the Lions have any hope in this game they must get the running game going. Goff needs to be sharp, hes fizzled in big playoff games before.


Chiefs at Ravens

I'm taking the stupid Chiefs bc I'm done betting against Mahomes. The guy is just on another level in these big games. They shouldn't win, everything on paper points to the Ravens being the better team. Still, I've seen Mahomes up close for long enough living in KC and now realize he's basicly Tom Bardy 2.0. I hate it but I'm picking KC.
 
Eh, I don't think his supporting cast is good enough for that Ravens defense. I'm going Ravens 4ers. Understand your thoughts on Chiefs tho
 
It’s 49ers v Ravens, duh.

Haven’t you seen the Super Bowl logo they released a few months ago? Colors don’t lie!

😂
 
