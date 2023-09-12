 Poll | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll

Jssanto

Jssanto

Unfortunately I do not know how to set up a pool.
I do know the question tho.
Who do the Jets sign?
Kapernick
Brady
Stafford
Go with Zack
Other
 
Kaepernick will be 90 years old and idiotic members of the media will be calling for him to get a job.

He wasn't a good passer. He got benched, he's now old and a decade removed from throwing a football. Let him ride off into the sunset already.
 
I don't know but I hope they're ready for a challenge. Rodgers was running for his life in 3 of his 4 plays
 
A perfect place to have discussions that are naff all to do with Dolphins
 
