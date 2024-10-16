Position switch for Chop?

If he doesn't make more of an impact as a pass rusher for the remainder of the season, would it make sense to move him to Inside Linebacker or an off the ball LB next year?



I think we are starting to understand why he had such limited production in terms of sacks in college. I just don't think he has natural pass rushing ability and he is too small to set the edge so he is a liability against the run. He just doesn't seem like a fit to play on the edge in the NFL.



So lets put all that speed and athleticism he displayed at the combine to good use as an inside or off the ball LB next year.



I think David Long will be a FA so it will become a need anyway.