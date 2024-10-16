 Position switch for Chop? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Position switch for Chop?

If he doesn't make more of an impact as a pass rusher for the remainder of the season, would it make sense to move him to Inside Linebacker or an off the ball LB next year?

I think we are starting to understand why he had such limited production in terms of sacks in college. I just don't think he has natural pass rushing ability and he is too small to set the edge so he is a liability against the run. He just doesn't seem like a fit to play on the edge in the NFL.

So lets put all that speed and athleticism he displayed at the combine to good use as an inside or off the ball LB next year.

I think David Long will be a FA so it will become a need anyway.
 
No if you moved him it would be strong side backer in a scheme that features strong side which isn’t us to validate that top 25 pick selection.

He’s edge and you got to hope in 2 years he’s developed. This was always a 2 year project pick anyways.

You do need to keep David long this offseason on a 2 year pact. That’s a priority
 
I think fans should give young players time to grow into the NFL and not start panicing or getting frustrated based on what they see in 5 games or even a player's entire rookie season. Sure it's great if they come out the gate running, but some players take time.
 
Comparing his rookie season so far vs Phillips rookie year a few years ago is like night and day. Phillips didn't have huge productive numbers, but we could see his presence being felt. Chop looks like Charles Harris rookie year so far, he looks over matched on a regular basis. Not impressive. Not sure what the issue is, does he need to put on more weight and get stronger? Better technique?
 
Just keep in mind Shaq Barrett was undersized and we signed him this offseason before he retired. I think they see a similar ask with chop. But for that to happen chops gonna have to start trying to gain the outside shoulder vs tackles vs take them on square and with power where he gets engulfed easily right now.

He’s more a stunt and twist production guy anyways at this point.
 
Or maybe it's because he's playing against players who have more pro coaching and experience than he has. Think of it terms of playing a video game. If you just got the game 4 weeks ago and you opponent has been playing it for a few years it's going to take some time for you to beat them. Rookie year is about learning what he can and can't do well in the NFL. Offseason and 2nd season will be about addressing and improving weaknesses.
 
Yeah too early to call. Shoot top 5 pick Alt is ranked 56/70 at his position currently I read here the other day.
 
Its a tough business in the NFL, unfortunately. We hear it all the time, it's what have done for me lately league. NFL stands for Not For Long. obviously we aren't talking about getting rid of Chop but in terms of looking promising, he hasn't shown that yet. Obviously its preferred that he shows us a little something. NFL moves quick and players earn labels early on. fair or not. Either you produce or you dont. Gotta do whats best for the team.

Trey Lance got huge investment by the 49ers, he only started like 7 or 8 games for them before they moved on.
 
That’s fair, but lack of production for his athleticism was Chop’s MO in 3 years of college too.

IMG_5805.jpeg
 
I hate Chris Grier so much

Over It Omg GIF by Late Night with Seth Meyers
 
