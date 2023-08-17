Positional Rankings and How Miami Fits in AFC East (PFF)

As many of us are getting ready to make predictions for the 2023 season, I found this interesting from PFF. Here is how they rank the AFC East in all categories, except special teams. Number in parenthesis are where team ranked in the entire NFL.



Quarterback

Buffalo (2 overall i.e. Mahomes is listed 1st and Allen is 2nd)

NYJ (5)

Miami (11)

NE (21)



Offensive Line

NE (13)

Miami (20)

Buffalo (22)

NYJ (23)



Wide Receiver

Miami (3)

Buffalo (9)

NYJ (20)

NE (29)



Defensive Line

Miami (4)

Buffalo (7)

NE (12)

NYJ (14)



Linebackers

Buffalo (10)

NE (11)

Miami (12)

NYJ (19)



Defensive Backs

NYJ (1)

Miami (2)

Buffalo (10)

NE (12)



Notes: I think ranking Rodgers fifth is way too high based on the season he had last year and the receiving crew he is inheriting with the Jets. Obviously, he has great numbers in his career so maybe he gets the benefit of the doubt. Using a formula (1 for top in division, 2 for second in division etc.), Miami and Buffalo tie for first with 12 points, while New England and the Jets tie with 18 points.