Positional Rankings and How Miami Fits in AFC East (PFF)

As many of us are getting ready to make predictions for the 2023 season, I found this interesting from PFF. Here is how they rank the AFC East in all categories, except special teams. Number in parenthesis are where team ranked in the entire NFL.

Quarterback
Buffalo (2 overall i.e. Mahomes is listed 1st and Allen is 2nd)
NYJ (5)
Miami (11)
NE (21)

Offensive Line
NE (13)
Miami (20)
Buffalo (22)
NYJ (23)

Wide Receiver
Miami (3)
Buffalo (9)
NYJ (20)
NE (29)

Defensive Line
Miami (4)
Buffalo (7)
NE (12)
NYJ (14)

Linebackers
Buffalo (10)
NE (11)
Miami (12)
NYJ (19)

Defensive Backs
NYJ (1)
Miami (2)
Buffalo (10)
NE (12)

Notes: I think ranking Rodgers fifth is way too high based on the season he had last year and the receiving crew he is inheriting with the Jets. Obviously, he has great numbers in his career so maybe he gets the benefit of the doubt. Using a formula (1 for top in division, 2 for second in division etc.), Miami and Buffalo tie for first with 12 points, while New England and the Jets tie with 18 points.
 
The Jets are going to have a tough time protecting Rodgers this season, and he gets pretty negative when he isnt protected
Agree. I do really like their running back room, especially with the addition of Cook. But their offensive line remains a work in progress and the receiver group isn't special.
 
Where did we rank with RBs? I would think either us or NE is last in the division.
 
Where did we rank with RBs? I would think either us or NE is last in the division.
I just realized I left out running backs. I would think New York #1. Maybe Miami 3rd. Let me see if I can find those.
 
1. Cincinnati
2. Philadelphia
Cincy yes Hill and Chase wash and Waddle a little better than Higgins but boyd blows anyone we have out of the water and gives them the edge. Philly is laughable. Hill blows AJ Brown out of the water and Waddle does the same to Smith. I’d even argue that Waddle is pretty on par with Brown. Their third is Quez Watkins which I’d argue that Berrios/Chosen/Wilson are are on the same level or above him.
 
Rb add....
NYJ 14
Miami 17
Pats 18
Buffalo 28

This would move the Dolphins ahead of the Bills for the top spot. Also, the Jets move above New England.
 
Cincy yes Hill and Chase wash and Waddle a little better than Higgins but boyd blows anyone we have out of the water and gives them the edge. Philly is laughable. Hill blows AJ Brown out of the water and Waddle does the same to Smith. I’d even argue that Waddle is pretty on par with Brown. Their third is Quez Watkins which I’d argue that Berrios/Chosen/Wilson are are on the same level or above him.
I agree. I'd personally have Miami ahead of Philadelphia. Cincinnati at #1 is good.
 
These rankings are bizarre. Aaron Rodgers isn’t a top 5 QB at this point. The dolphins three defensive position groups are top 12 with two in the top 5 but we’re more likely a bottom 10 defense than a top 10.
 
These rankings are bizarre. Aaron Rodgers isn’t a top 5 QB at this point. The dolphins three defensive position groups are top 12 with two in the top 5 but we’re more likely a bottom 10 defense than a top 10.
I think top 10 is more likely than bottom 10. But, with the schedule Miami faces top 10 will be difficult.

I would have felt a lot better about a top 10 projection had Ramsey not gotten injured.
 
