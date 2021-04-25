Positions of need heading into the draft when looking at expiring 2022 contracts

So here is the list of players that will be FA's next year as well as the number of current players at the positions. When looking at the draft and true positions of need we have to take into account the players that may be leaving, not only the ones we need to upgrade. The number in parenthesis shows the number of currently rostered players at that position. The highlighted names are starters or players that contribute on a regular basis.

Looking ahead at what we will need to fill for next year can possibly give an idea of where they may head in this year's draft. I just thought it would be helpful to have an overview of where we stand as a team when talking about needs in this year's draft. We all realize there are upgrades needed at several positions but we also have to look at positions of need based on the potential of players leaving through free agency. Some of these players obviously may be extended after the draft and throughout the year.

UFA - Unrestricted

RFA - Restricted

ERFA - Exclusive rights



QB's (4)

Jacoby Brissett - UFA

RB's (8)

Malcolm Brown - UFA

Patrick Laird - RFA

Salmon Ahmed - ERFA

Jordan Scarlett - ERFA

DeAndre Washington - UFA

WR's (11)

Will Fuller - UFA

Albert Wilson - UFA

Robert Foster - UFA

Mack Hollins - UFA

Preston Williams - RFA

Isaiah Ford - UFA

TE's (5)

Durham Smythe - UFA

Mike Gesicki - UFA

OL (12)

Matt Skura (C) - UFA

Cameron Tom (C) - UFA

Adam Pankey (T) - UFA

DJ Fluker (G/T) - UFA

Tyler Gauthier (C) - UFA

DL (12)

Emmanuel Oghbah (DE) - UFA

John Jenkins (DT) - UFA

Benito Jones (DT) - ERFA

Jonathan Ledbetter (DE) - RFA

LB's (10)

Jerome Baker (ILB) - UFA

Elandon Roberts (OLB) - UFA

Duke Riley (OLB) - UFA

Brennan Scarlett (OLB) - UFA

Vince Biegel (OLB) - UFA

Sam Eguavoen (LB) - RFA

Calvin Munson (ILB) - RFA

CB's (9)

Justin Coleman - UFA

Nick Needham - RFA

Jamal Perry - RFA

Tino Ellis - ERFA

S (7)

Nate Holley - ERFA

Kavon Frazier - UFA

SP Teams (4)

Michael Palardy (P) - UFA