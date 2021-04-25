Positions of need heading into the draft when looking at expiring 2022 contracts

13marino13
There is unrest in the forest...
So here is the list of players that will be FA's next year as well as the number of current players at the positions. When looking at the draft and true positions of need we have to take into account the players that may be leaving, not only the ones we need to upgrade. The number in parenthesis shows the number of currently rostered players at that position. The highlighted names are starters or players that contribute on a regular basis.
Looking ahead at what we will need to fill for next year can possibly give an idea of where they may head in this year's draft. I just thought it would be helpful to have an overview of where we stand as a team when talking about needs in this year's draft. We all realize there are upgrades needed at several positions but we also have to look at positions of need based on the potential of players leaving through free agency. Some of these players obviously may be extended after the draft and throughout the year.
UFA - Unrestricted
RFA - Restricted
ERFA - Exclusive rights
QB's (4)
Jacoby Brissett - UFA
RB's (8)
Malcolm Brown - UFA
Patrick Laird - RFA
Salmon Ahmed - ERFA
Jordan Scarlett - ERFA
DeAndre Washington - UFA
WR's (11)
Will Fuller - UFA
Albert Wilson - UFA
Robert Foster - UFA
Mack Hollins - UFA
Preston Williams - RFA
Isaiah Ford - UFA
TE's (5)
Durham Smythe - UFA
Mike Gesicki - UFA
OL (12)
Matt Skura (C) - UFA
Cameron Tom (C) - UFA
Adam Pankey (T) - UFA
DJ Fluker (G/T) - UFA
Tyler Gauthier (C) - UFA
DL (12)
Emmanuel Oghbah (DE) - UFA
John Jenkins (DT) - UFA
Benito Jones (DT) - ERFA
Jonathan Ledbetter (DE) - RFA
LB's (10)
Jerome Baker (ILB) - UFA
Elandon Roberts (OLB) - UFA
Duke Riley (OLB) - UFA
Brennan Scarlett (OLB) - UFA
Vince Biegel (OLB) - UFA
Sam Eguavoen (LB) - RFA
Calvin Munson (ILB) - RFA
CB's (9)
Justin Coleman - UFA
Nick Needham - RFA
Jamal Perry - RFA
Tino Ellis - ERFA
S (7)
Nate Holley - ERFA
Kavon Frazier - UFA
SP Teams (4)
Michael Palardy (P) - UFA
