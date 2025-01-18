 Positions of Need | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positions of Need

The thread is about positions the team needs in no particular order. Whether is be through FA or draft.
1) Backup QB whether it be an experienced vet or rookie, Tua will miss games
2) Physical power RB- need someone who can get those 3 and 4th and shorts regardless of how bad the oline is.
3) WR- Physical, big
4) TE- Smythe, Hill, and whoever else they have ain't it
5) OT- I know some on here say we don't need OT but I beg to differ. Even if Armstead comes back he will miss games, AJax will miss games. Is Paul ready, is Lamm done
6) OG- Eichanberg gone at least he better be, if Wynn is brought back will he stay healthy
7) DT-another big bodied DT to help collapse pocket
8) Edge- seems like this is a need every year because Grier selects wrong guy, or injury prone vet, will Phillips be/remain healthy, will Chubb be here, will Chop take that next step
9) LB- Need more the Brooks
10) CB- age of Ramsey and Fuller, Cam Smith(no comment)
11) FS and SS- Holland to expensive, Poyer done

Thats alot of needs
 
We need 8 new players on the o line. 8. Minimum. We only have LT and C Locke up. I'm not counting on TA any longer. Not that I did these last 2 years anyway. But we need LG RG and RT. Then we need backups at every single position, because I wouldn't bring back any of the guys we have now, except maybe, just maybe Jackson.
 
Most areas need to strengthen the depth. A few positions we desperately need starters. These are OG, DT and S. Probably throw in CB considering Fuller is no guarantee to be playing.
 
Punter. You missed punter
 
In line TE plays 4 downs if necessary

Won’t tip the D what is being called

Two Guards R & L

Swing Tackle

2 starting Safeties

Long shopping list

Fix the O
 
As far as the swing tackle I think they think they’re good with Kion smith replacing diligence if the Lamm.

And I would go with Paul and Jackson and devote assets elsewhere
 
Well, we basically have no guards, no safeties, no backup QB and only one Dlineman under contract for next season, so they are real needs.
 
