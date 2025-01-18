Positions of Need

The thread is about positions the team needs in no particular order. Whether is be through FA or draft.

1) Backup QB whether it be an experienced vet or rookie, Tua will miss games

2) Physical power RB- need someone who can get those 3 and 4th and shorts regardless of how bad the oline is.

3) WR- Physical, big

4) TE- Smythe, Hill, and whoever else they have ain't it

5) OT- I know some on here say we don't need OT but I beg to differ. Even if Armstead comes back he will miss games, AJax will miss games. Is Paul ready, is Lamm done

6) OG- Eichanberg gone at least he better be, if Wynn is brought back will he stay healthy

7) DT-another big bodied DT to help collapse pocket

8) Edge- seems like this is a need every year because Grier selects wrong guy, or injury prone vet, will Phillips be/remain healthy, will Chubb be here, will Chop take that next step

9) LB- Need more the Brooks

10) CB- age of Ramsey and Fuller, Cam Smith(no comment)

11) FS and SS- Holland to expensive, Poyer done



Thats alot of needs