Positive article about Rowe by Omar

Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ Eric Rowe personifies the development of a Brian Flores player
Eric Rowe is the new gold standard. He personifies what we should want to see from every player who is added to the Miami Dolphins roster during this era. While a Hall of Fame worthy player would certainly be ideal, a team that is made up of smart, reliable, consistent producers can make some...
sports.yahoo.com
Against Waller, Rowe was with him step by step but Waller out-muscled and out-positioned him to have a better day. I look forward to Rowe handling his business in the rematch.