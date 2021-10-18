 Positive outlook | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positive outlook

Just to switch up the doom and gloom..besides two games where we got thumped. The other games are a mistake or two from being wins. I know this isn't what we want to hear at the moment but if we can fix the back breaking mistakes and penalties, I believe we can turn it around. We have been starting slow the last 3 years so why can't this be different? We beat ourselves more than the other teams beat us.
 
1-5 and lost to a team that hasn’t won in over a year. Lost to a rookie HC that spends more time at bars than with his team.
 
