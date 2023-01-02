Positive post bc why the hell not​

mandal24
Genesis
it’s really simple. McD needs Tua and Tua needs Mcd and Armstead
If Tua and Armstead play next week, we win. And make the playoffs, with a game @cincy where we’ve shown we can beat them.
Jets just got eliminated (low morale), traveling from west coast back east on back to back away games. Fl heat should be back for that one too. Mike white is mac jones.
No way in hell mac jones is out dueling Josh Allen in buffalo. Patriots are going to get destroyed.
As much as Tua gives me a headache, he is also our short-term savior. Play him AND Armstead and we win. The jets offense is (almost) as bad as the pats offense. Garrett Wilson is scary but if X is back he should be able to slow him down a bit.
This team looks completely different when we have Mcd+Tua+Armstead
Make the playoffs and anything can happen
