mandal24 said: Positive post bc why the hell not​ Click to expand...

mandal24 said: Jets just got eliminated (low morale), traveling from west coast back east on back to back away games. Fl heat should be back for that one too. Mike white is mac jones. Click to expand...

Hey, someone has to have something nice to say about this team in some capacity, right? Hey, how did the uniforms hold up today? They come out of the game A-OK or not? They seemed to be alright by game's end. Us, not so much but the clothes were fine.See....here's where being a Dolphins fan kills you. You actually try to convince yourself that this team will outperform the opposition next week for the reasons stated. You of course, will end up being incorrect. I mean, just look at the teams who ball out once eliminated. All the pressure comes off, they go out and have fun and start winning games. Just look what the Saints did today at Philadelphia. Who needed it more, the team with the 1 seed on the line or the 6-9 team going nowhere. Eagles at home? A layup right? Na!!!Look at the Packers the last four weeks now. 4-8 and going nowhere. Time to pack it in right? Na! Let's go thump everyone and sneak into the playoffs. Then they'll go to San Francisco, Rodgers will realize then that it's a playoff game and that it has MEANING and THEN he'll shyt the bed as always. You can count on it.So no, it won't be a low morale Jets team next week. You'll think they're playing Super Bowl III again when you see this team next week when they fly into town. Trust me!