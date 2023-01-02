 Positive post bc why the hell not | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positive post bc why the hell not

mandal24

mandal24

it’s really simple. McD needs Tua and Tua needs Mcd and Armstead

If Tua and Armstead play next week, we win. And make the playoffs, with a game @cincy where we’ve shown we can beat them.

Jets just got eliminated (low morale), traveling from west coast back east on back to back away games. Fl heat should be back for that one too. Mike white is mac jones.

No way in hell mac jones is out dueling Josh Allen in buffalo. Patriots are going to get destroyed.

As much as Tua gives me a headache, he is also our short-term savior. Play him AND Armstead and we win. The jets offense is (almost) as bad as the pats offense. Garrett Wilson is scary but if X is back he should be able to slow him down a bit.


This team looks completely different when we have Mcd+Tua+Armstead

Make the playoffs and anything can happen
 
kjoke

The talent on this team can win playoff games. It's really a matter if they actually can get some good rolls and luck to do so.
I think for a lot of us, we have seen the potential, all through the year -- probably most disappointing part of this year.
 
Positive post! I'm proud of you........ :UP:
 
If are kicker makes that fg where talking playoffs
 
McD has not been out this season yet.


No, there are too many things wrong with the teams.
1. Tua gets concussed on sacks. Even when he plays, he can sht the bad on occasions especially when high scoring is required. Oline is decimated by injuries too.
2. Defense is decimated by injuries, talent is missing, defense is near the bottom of the league.
3, Special teams are ranked near the bottom in kicking and returns.

There are talent problems on the team, in all three phases. And coaches cannot scheme around it.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

What this season has proven is that Miami doesn't have good enough depth. Tua has now missed five games and the Dolphins are 0-5 in those. The secondary has been decimated by injuries and quarterbacks are picking it apart.

I know all teams have injuries and it's partly due to bringing in/drafting players with an injury history.

The good news and, to the OP 's point, the Dolphins have a chance with Tua and Armstead.
 
With Tua and Armstead, dolphins have the *potential* to absolutely light it up at any given time. This isn’t like the patriots who would try to win in a slugfest on a last second fg. Our offense could be scary but we NEED those 2 guys for it all to work
 
I think this situation requires a really stupid and futile gesture be done on somebody's part, and we're just the guys to do it.
 
kjoke

I agree the lack of talent currently (esp DB) has been terrible.
But this is a positives thread lol.... so my positive is that there is enough talent currently to win playoff games. This isn't a Texans team.

There is enough to win playoff games if Tua healthy, Armstead Healthy, Howard back, Chubb back, keep better control of the football, less penalties, win turnover margins.
We are shooting ourselves in the foot so often on "non-talent" related plays.
 
Hey, someone has to have something nice to say about this team in some capacity, right? Hey, how did the uniforms hold up today? They come out of the game A-OK or not? They seemed to be alright by game's end. Us, not so much but the clothes were fine.

See....here's where being a Dolphins fan kills you. You actually try to convince yourself that this team will outperform the opposition next week for the reasons stated. You of course, will end up being incorrect. I mean, just look at the teams who ball out once eliminated. All the pressure comes off, they go out and have fun and start winning games. Just look what the Saints did today at Philadelphia. Who needed it more, the team with the 1 seed on the line or the 6-9 team going nowhere. Eagles at home? A layup right? Na!!!

Look at the Packers the last four weeks now. 4-8 and going nowhere. Time to pack it in right? Na! Let's go thump everyone and sneak into the playoffs. Then they'll go to San Francisco, Rodgers will realize then that it's a playoff game and that it has MEANING and THEN he'll shyt the bed as always. You can count on it.

So no, it won't be a low morale Jets team next week. You'll think they're playing Super Bowl III again when you see this team next week when they fly into town. Trust me!
 
Only positive for me was this game forced me to open my new Basil Hayden bottle
 
