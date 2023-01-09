 Positive Posts Only - The Tua Available For Playoffs Vigil Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positive Posts Only - The Tua Available For Playoffs Vigil Thread

Bring them all. Crosses, bibles, crossed fingers, sidewalks free of cracks, rally caps, etc. If you have a lucky thing, belief or move, share it here. We need all the faith and good fortune we have to get the Throwin' Samoan/Left Arm of God/Uno medically cleared.

I'm a rally cap man. That 4th quarter spin to backwards, seems to work after the 7th coors light.

What's your move?

Come on Tua!!!!!!!
 
All Saints Day Candles GIF by Tennis
 
Rally Hat 100% My Son is a Philly fan and he was watching the game with me and he too rally hatted!
 
It's so hard to imagine Miami having any kind of chance if Tua can't play. Simply put, the drop off from Tua to Bridgewater and Thompson is significant.

The Bills are America's team right now. Every football fan with a pulse, who isn't a fan of another team, is rooting for Buffalo.

Miami is the ultimate underdog. They will likely have to beat Buffalo, Kansas City and Cincinnati to get to the super bowl. That's daunting, but wouldn't that be something.

You have to beat the best to keep advancing.
 
As much as I want Tua to be available, can we amend it to say “healthy and available”?

Those two things are not exclusive.
 
