Positive Posts Only - The Tua Available For Playoffs Vigil Thread

Bring them all. Crosses, bibles, crossed fingers, sidewalks free of cracks, rally caps, etc. If you have a lucky thing, belief or move, share it here. We need all the faith and good fortune we have to get the Throwin' Samoan/Left Arm of God/Uno medically cleared.
I'm a rally cap man. That 4th quarter spin to backwards, seems to work after the 7th coors light.
What's your move?
Come on Tua!!!!!!!
