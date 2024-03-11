Positive Thread on FA, please?

mandal24
Genesis
Today feels like a day of mourning.. wtf just happened to our team?!
With that being said, please sign Connor Williams. We need, no no, we have to have him. I cannot watch another game with Liam at center (or anywhere on the field for that matter). This better be the best draft we've ever seen and if we take another CB in the first round, i'll throw my tv out the window.
Can someone who knows OL/DL play please tell me there are guys that we can target?
Please, give me names. I need encouragement bc today SUCKED
