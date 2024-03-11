 Positive Thread on FA, please? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positive Thread on FA, please?

Today feels like a day of mourning.. wtf just happened to our team?!

With that being said, please sign Connor Williams. We need, no no, we have to have him. I cannot watch another game with Liam at center (or anywhere on the field for that matter). This better be the best draft we've ever seen and if we take another CB in the first round, i'll throw my tv out the window.

Can someone who knows OL/DL play please tell me there are guys that we can target?

Please, give me names. I need encouragement bc today SUCKED
 
Every single player that got signed today were major overpayments that are highly unlikely to give you a good ROI going forward... Be happy either Grier was smart enough to understand this or we just got flat out lucky he was too broke to hand out those deals...
 
Bingo. Bango.

Same people would have been complaining we paid too much for them. Can't win.
 
I like the guys we lost but let’s be real. How much of an impact on winning will a dt, RG and a backup lb make? These are all players who were massively overpaid and can be replaced rather easily
 
Exactly... The Raiders paying a ****ing DT close to 30M per when they have ****ing Jimmy G and scraps at QB is ****ing insane...
 
Eh, outside of AVG going, I'm glad they didn't match. Even then, that deal wasn't ideal.

There's plenty of free agents left. Never expected Miami to be a big spender this year.
 
I'm positive this thread sucks.
 
As long as Grier is careful who he signs, Miami will have picks in every round of the 2025 draft, including 3 thirds, 3 fifths, and 2 sevenths.
 
DOLPHINS FA POSITIVELY SUCKED!!!!
 
This is all a new feeling for Dolphins fans. The fact that we actually had good players that earned more money elsewhere. New feeling unlocked.

no thank you do not want GIF by CBC
 
the fact that our players got more money than what they should have doesn’t mean they won’t be missed......Wilkins is one of the best DT's in the NFL.....Hunt is a good guard.....AVG was a great role player who always made plays.....Jones was part of the rotation at safety....yes they got overpaid but it still hurts the team to lose all those players......what type of team we'll be in 2024? Time will tell but saying that they got overpaid doesn’t make it any easier
 
