Positives from bills game

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

-We didn’t get blown out. I know it sounds silly but this was a game and that hasn’t been the case when we've played the bills in a long time.
- Devante Parker’s first half, was nice to see him making those contested catches.
- The defense played really well as a unit, it was the first good defensive game of the year. It wasn’t perfect but they did enough for us to win, Special teams and offense dropped the ball.
- Emmanuel Ogbah and Christian Wilkins are both awesome, they get pressures and also get batted passes or at least get their hands into passing lanes to adjust throws, super under rated plays that affect games.
- We finally got some favorable calls, it wasn’t perfect but I felt like this was our fairest officiated game all season which was a plus cause it hasn’t been fair or in our favor all season.
- Tua wasn’t a disaster against the best D in the league, he wasn’t good necessarily but he didn’t embarrass himself either. I know he’s the biggest talking point, but he at least has shown enough to see there is something to work with there
 
ladeback

ladeback

The fact that we're lauding the fact that our franchise QB didn't embarrass himself kinda sucks. Not sure we'll ever know if Tua can succeed. This offense and the way it's coached is tragic.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I'm still thinking. But as far as DVP goes, I look at it as a negative. Grier is so stupid he'll extend him forgetting DVP enjoys sitting out games
 
fins317

fins317

Tua did not break his ribs again against the Bills is one.
Another positive, the game is over.

Tua did not break his ribs again against the Bills is one.
Another positive, the game is over.

Okay, I am totally negative but forgive me, I am seeing a doctor tomorrow to prescribe me some medications. I just see a few people playing outstanding but it appears most of the team has given up due to the lack of play calling, game preparation and ability to make adjustments. Once again, Buffalo adjusted to us but the Fish, nope same ole same ole.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

EasyRider said:
I’m still thinking. But as far as DVP goes, I look at it as a negative. Grier is so stupid he’ll extend him forgetting DVP enjoys sitting out games
Parker has been an extremely frustrating player for his entire tenure in Miami, and it's probably time for a change of scenery. But us fans sitting on the couch not really knowing the extent of the physical impact and injuries he's dealing with isn't fair IMO
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

One thing i don't get is, there were so many plays where we "almost" got the stop or an important stop but then they just move or juke and it ends up being a bad play for us. Our players, are always out of position to tackle, take the wrong angles or are simply not there. Phillips today was ridiculously horrible. Can't even take a good angle to smash Allen in the chest. And he had multiple opportunities today. I just can't understand this....
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Swollcolb said:
Parker has been an extremely frustrating player for his entire tenure in Miami, and it’s probably time for a change of scenery. But us fans sitting on the couch not really knowing the extent of the physical impact and injuries he’s dealing with isn’t fair IMO
True, we never know what someone's threshold for pain and injuries are, but let him figure it out somewhere else
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

LargoFin said:
Only two things to watch really, defense and Tua. Defense dominated the first half and looked improved. It was okay. Tua, it was good to see him play. Watch his development.
The rest of the season for me is if he develops or not. He looks like he is. Up against a nasty in your face D and he competed today. No one except for DVP really helped him.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

fins317 said:
Tua did not break his ribs again against the Bills is one.
Another positive, the game is over.

Okay, I am totally negative but forgive me, I am seeing a doctor tomorrow to prescribe me some medications. I just see a few people playing outstanding but it appears most of the team has given up due to the lack of play calling, game preparation and ability to make adjustments. Once again, Buffalo adjusted to us but the Fish, nope same ole same ole.
Yep coaching was a huge detriment we couldn't even get lined up properly and I see player constantly on both sides of the ball screaming pre snap trying to get guys lined up it's a complete joke
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

ladeback said:
The fact that we're lauding the fact that our franchise QB didn't embarrass himself kinda sucks. Not sure we'll ever know if Tua can succeed. This offense and the way it's coached is tragic.
Yep and this is where I can understand the logic of entertaining a trade for Watson. And I'm a fan who is on the Tua bandwagon. But at the same time I have to be realistic with my evaluation
 
SF_Dolphins_Fan

SF_Dolphins_Fan

Again the Dolphins played hard. never gave up on offense or defense. And it was great to see Parker out on the field again catching passes.
 
