Positives from bills game

-We didn’t get blown out. I know it sounds silly but this was a game and that hasn’t been the case when we've played the bills in a long time.

- Devante Parker’s first half, was nice to see him making those contested catches.

- The defense played really well as a unit, it was the first good defensive game of the year. It wasn’t perfect but they did enough for us to win, Special teams and offense dropped the ball.

- Emmanuel Ogbah and Christian Wilkins are both awesome, they get pressures and also get batted passes or at least get their hands into passing lanes to adjust throws, super under rated plays that affect games.

- We finally got some favorable calls, it wasn’t perfect but I felt like this was our fairest officiated game all season which was a plus cause it hasn’t been fair or in our favor all season.

- Tua wasn’t a disaster against the best D in the league, he wasn’t good necessarily but he didn’t embarrass himself either. I know he’s the biggest talking point, but he at least has shown enough to see there is something to work with there