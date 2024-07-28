Positives from day 1 of camp open to fans!

-Jevon Holland had a great day, had a PBU early on a deep play, then had an int off a deflection in red zone. Also got his autograph after practice so that was awesome.



- Jonnu Smith looks like he is gonna be a big part of the offense. Motion plays where he's getting the ball on hand offs or touch passes seems like a new wrinkle in the offense.



- Jaylen Wright had one run where he bounced it and showed off some serious speed.



- Patrick Paul and Calais Campbell both are massive human beings.



- I saw a one on one pass rush rep for chop Robinson where he easily won and looked explosive.



- Jack Driscoll got some work at center behind Aaron Brewer. Brewer is gonna be a fun player to watch he's small and bursty in drills. But snapping looked iffy in the reps I saw. Connor Williams 2.0



- Braylon sanders made a nice toe tap TD right in front of me. Incredible ball placement by Tua.



-The backup QBs are tough to watch the drop off from Tua to them is massive and in practice it's very noticeable.



-Shout out to Kendall Fuller he did autographs too and managed to get his.