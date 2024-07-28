 Positives from day 1 of camp open to fans! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from day 1 of camp open to fans!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,440
Reaction score
4,594
-Jevon Holland had a great day, had a PBU early on a deep play, then had an int off a deflection in red zone. Also got his autograph after practice so that was awesome.

- Jonnu Smith looks like he is gonna be a big part of the offense. Motion plays where he's getting the ball on hand offs or touch passes seems like a new wrinkle in the offense.

- Jaylen Wright had one run where he bounced it and showed off some serious speed.

- Patrick Paul and Calais Campbell both are massive human beings.

- I saw a one on one pass rush rep for chop Robinson where he easily won and looked explosive.

- Jack Driscoll got some work at center behind Aaron Brewer. Brewer is gonna be a fun player to watch he's small and bursty in drills. But snapping looked iffy in the reps I saw. Connor Williams 2.0

- Braylon sanders made a nice toe tap TD right in front of me. Incredible ball placement by Tua.

-The backup QBs are tough to watch the drop off from Tua to them is massive and in practice it's very noticeable.

-Shout out to Kendall Fuller he did autographs too and managed to get his.
 
Swollcolb said:
- Jonnu Smith looks like he is gonna be a big part of the offense. Motion plays where he's getting the ball on hand offs or touch passes seems like a new wrinkle in the offense.
Click to expand...

So basically EE’s chances of making the roster just dropped significantly.

Guess he needs to learn how to actually become a WR now if he wants to make the cut.
 
Swollcolb said:
-Jevon Holland had a great day, had a PBU early on a deep play, then had an int off a deflection in red zone. Also got his autograph after practice so that was awesome.

- Jonnu Smith looks like he is gonna be a big part of the offense. Motion plays where he's getting the ball on hand offs or touch passes seems like a new wrinkle in the offense.

- Jaylen Wright had one run where he bounced it and showed off some serious speed.

- Patrick Paul and Calais Campbell both are massive human beings.

- I saw a one on one pass rush rep for chop Robinson where he easily won and looked explosive.

- Jack Driscoll got some work at center behind Aaron Brewer. Brewer is gonna be a fun player to watch he's small and bursty in drills. But snapping looked iffy in the reps I saw. Connor Williams 2.0

- Braylon sanders made a nice toe tap TD right in front of me. Incredible ball placement by Tua.

-The backup QBs are tough to watch the drop off from Tua to them is massive and in practice it's very noticeable.

-Shout out to Kendall Fuller he did autographs too and managed to get his.
Click to expand...
Thanks brother!
 
Atila said:
So basically EE’s chances of making the roster just dropped significantly.

Guess he needs to learn how to actually become a WR now if he wants to make the cut.
Click to expand...
Sure starting to feel like he's gonna have a tough time making the team
 
Swollcolb said:
-Jevon Holland had a great day, had a PBU early on a deep play, then had an int off a deflection in red zone. Also got his autograph after practice so that was awesome.

- Jonnu Smith looks like he is gonna be a big part of the offense. Motion plays where he's getting the ball on hand offs or touch passes seems like a new wrinkle in the offense.

- Jaylen Wright had one run where he bounced it and showed off some serious speed.

- Patrick Paul and Calais Campbell both are massive human beings.

- I saw a one on one pass rush rep for chop Robinson where he easily won and looked explosive.

- Jack Driscoll got some work at center behind Aaron Brewer. Brewer is gonna be a fun player to watch he's small and bursty in drills. But snapping looked iffy in the reps I saw. Connor Williams 2.0

- Braylon sanders made a nice toe tap TD right in front of me. Incredible ball placement by Tua.

-The backup QBs are tough to watch the drop off from Tua to them is massive and in practice it's very noticeable.

-Shout out to Kendall Fuller he did autographs too and managed to get his.
Click to expand...
Thanks brother. :ffic:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom