Positives from day 1 of camp open to fans!

Swollcolb
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2016
- Messages
- 1,440
- Reaction score
- 4,594
-Jevon Holland had a great day, had a PBU early on a deep play, then had an int off a deflection in red zone. Also got his autograph after practice so that was awesome.
- Jonnu Smith looks like he is gonna be a big part of the offense. Motion plays where he's getting the ball on hand offs or touch passes seems like a new wrinkle in the offense.
- Jaylen Wright had one run where he bounced it and showed off some serious speed.
- Patrick Paul and Calais Campbell both are massive human beings.
- I saw a one on one pass rush rep for chop Robinson where he easily won and looked explosive.
- Jack Driscoll got some work at center behind Aaron Brewer. Brewer is gonna be a fun player to watch he's small and bursty in drills. But snapping looked iffy in the reps I saw. Connor Williams 2.0
- Braylon sanders made a nice toe tap TD right in front of me. Incredible ball placement by Tua.
-The backup QBs are tough to watch the drop off from Tua to them is massive and in practice it's very noticeable.
-Shout out to Kendall Fuller he did autographs too and managed to get his.
- Jonnu Smith looks like he is gonna be a big part of the offense. Motion plays where he's getting the ball on hand offs or touch passes seems like a new wrinkle in the offense.
- Jaylen Wright had one run where he bounced it and showed off some serious speed.
- Patrick Paul and Calais Campbell both are massive human beings.
- I saw a one on one pass rush rep for chop Robinson where he easily won and looked explosive.
- Jack Driscoll got some work at center behind Aaron Brewer. Brewer is gonna be a fun player to watch he's small and bursty in drills. But snapping looked iffy in the reps I saw. Connor Williams 2.0
- Braylon sanders made a nice toe tap TD right in front of me. Incredible ball placement by Tua.
-The backup QBs are tough to watch the drop off from Tua to them is massive and in practice it's very noticeable.
-Shout out to Kendall Fuller he did autographs too and managed to get his.