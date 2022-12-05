 Positives from dolphins 49ers! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins 49ers!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

- That first play was a lot of fun. Never imagined first play would be a 75 yard bomb to Trent Sherfield.

- Tyreek Hill, continues to be a freak and a star like we’ve never had in franchise history. On pace for a lot of records.

- Christian Wilkins was a force, he was an impact player all game long. He started the season a little slow but he’s come on strong.

- the Edge guys Chubb, Ingram, Phillips, AND AVG has inserted his name into the rotation of consistent impact edge players. All of those guys were involved in sacks.

- Jevon Holland had a quiet big game, had a pressure that led to an int and had an absolute massive hit on a 3rd and short. Unfortunately niners converted on 4th.

- after this game we’re 8-4 and still in the thick of things super unfortunate loss had a lot of opportunities. And it’s blatantly obvious how essential Terron Armstead and improving our OL is long term
 
royalshank

royalshank

Agree w the list. X getting a pick was nice. He has a takeaway in each of the last 3 games (2 FR, 1 INT - and a TD) - let’s hope this trend continues
 
pjzabo

pjzabo

Tua was massive let down in the biggest game so far, and I like him Out LBs are complete trash its a huge weakness What we need:

More OL depth

2 Quality LBs that know how to tackle

Great ST coach

Legit DC (not whAT WE HAVE NOW)

Better running game Mike??? what ??
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Jimmy G out for the season with a broken ankle. Tough loss, but at least we got out healthy enough to fight another day.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

royalshank said:
Agree w the list. X getting a pick was nice. He has a takeaway in each of the last 3 games (2 FR, 1 INT - and a TD) - let’s hope this trend continues
Click to expand...
He should've initiated some situational awareness and just batted it down.
 
