Positives from dolphins 49ers!

- That first play was a lot of fun. Never imagined first play would be a 75 yard bomb to Trent Sherfield.



- Tyreek Hill, continues to be a freak and a star like we’ve never had in franchise history. On pace for a lot of records.



- Christian Wilkins was a force, he was an impact player all game long. He started the season a little slow but he’s come on strong.



- the Edge guys Chubb, Ingram, Phillips, AND AVG has inserted his name into the rotation of consistent impact edge players. All of those guys were involved in sacks.



- Jevon Holland had a quiet big game, had a pressure that led to an int and had an absolute massive hit on a 3rd and short. Unfortunately niners converted on 4th.



- after this game we’re 8-4 and still in the thick of things super unfortunate loss had a lot of opportunities. And it’s blatantly obvious how essential Terron Armstead and improving our OL is long term