Positives from Dolphins Bears!

- Tyreek Hill and Jaylen waddle. Just gonna start every post with these two these guys make dolphins football fun again. Sure there was plenty bad but when is the last time we had a high scoring team with star playmakers.



- Tua T, a little short on the two throws late which were super frustrating but other than that near flawless game 300 and 3 TDs again.



- Jeff Wilson Jr, worth a 5th this dude brings a whole new element of toughness to our run game he’s legit.



- Jaelan Phillips, I know he wasn’t able to catch fields on the edge, but blocked punt was a game changer and he looks the part of an explosive difference maker.



-AVG this dude is good for 1 random Defensive/ST TD a year. It’s always fun to see. His scoop and score was impressive.



-Kader Kohou one of the few players on the team who can tackle.



- Melvin Ingram sack was beastly, he’s having a great year.



-and finally we won, I’m starting to think there is some weird football god aura around Tua cause he seems to win games that in the past we never did.