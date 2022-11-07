 Positives from Dolphins Bears! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from Dolphins Bears!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,229
Reaction score
3,284
- Tyreek Hill and Jaylen waddle. Just gonna start every post with these two these guys make dolphins football fun again. Sure there was plenty bad but when is the last time we had a high scoring team with star playmakers.

- Tua T, a little short on the two throws late which were super frustrating but other than that near flawless game 300 and 3 TDs again.

- Jeff Wilson Jr, worth a 5th this dude brings a whole new element of toughness to our run game he’s legit.

- Jaelan Phillips, I know he wasn’t able to catch fields on the edge, but blocked punt was a game changer and he looks the part of an explosive difference maker.

-AVG this dude is good for 1 random Defensive/ST TD a year. It’s always fun to see. His scoop and score was impressive.

-Kader Kohou one of the few players on the team who can tackle.

- Melvin Ingram sack was beastly, he’s having a great year.

-and finally we won, I’m starting to think there is some weird football god aura around Tua cause he seems to win games that in the past we never did.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,018
Reaction score
21,964
Location
New Jersey
Good stuff though Kohou was abused quite a bit today in the pass game. The O line was fantastic although we did have the omnipresent “ineligible man downfield” call.

I thought Phillips was the star of the D today - if that’s possible. He was all over the place. And the blocked punt was awesome.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,229
Reaction score
3,284
Sirspud said:
Did the offense even give up a sack?
Click to expand...
I would add this to a Tua positive at least three times on would be sacks be made guys miss and got rid of the ball. Now two he still was too slow and it could have been bad. But it’s improving from earlier in the year
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom