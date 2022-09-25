Positives from dolphins bills game!

- Jevon Holland was a beast 1.5 sacks the strip, tackles all over the field a few near ints.



-Melvin Ingram, was a force 2 sacks almost had a third to seal the game, the scoop on the strip sack again. Did not know he had this much juice left in the tank



- Jerome Baker, this man was flying all around making tackles. Josh Allen is tough to defend and it wasn’t always perfect but he was flying to the football.



-Nik Needham, huge PBU late. I will be interested to see his PFF grade I don’t believe he allowed a catch in his coverage area in man.



-Jaylen Waddle what a beast huge catches to get us the game winning TD.



-Tua T what a gutsy performance. The bullet to Cracraft for a TD was a laser beam. That was elite arm strength in a tight window. The bomb to waddle to split the safety’s was a thing of beauty.



-We finally beat the freaking bills 3-0 let’s enjoy this one guys